Major League DJz, the artists responsible for some of South Africa's biggest hits, have become popular beyond our SA shores

It looks like the Bakwala Lah hitmakers are becoming a favourite in the Netherlands, where their recent gig, Parallel, sold out of tickets

The two had more good news to share as they were excited to announce the international artists involved in their upcoming album

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele Mbere, lead the pack when it comes to making memorable hits. With tracks such as Slyza Tsotsi, The Bizness, Zulu Girls, and more, it's no wonder the duo has now gone international.

The talented two have made big moves on the amapiano scene in South Africa with their discography, and they're spreading beyond our borders.

The Major League DJz, who recently sold out in Amsterdam, are excited about their next album. Image: Instagram/@majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz sell out in Europe, the Netherlands

Major League were excited when their Amsterdam show, Parallel, sold out. Bandile and Banele posted on Instagram that they were bringing "Piano to the world."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The brothers have ambitious goals about where they plan to go with their craft. TimesLIVE reports that the Major League DJz were quoted saying:

"We’re going international vibes. We’re trying to make it African melodies, but English vocals"

Businesswoman Tebgogo Thobejane congratulated the two on their latest Amsterdam win, writing:

"Levels."

A supporter of the Major League DJz, @lunga1595, commented:

"Proud of you guys."

@heir_tifney added:

"I love this for you both."

Some were sad they could not attend the Amsterdam show.

@imrsflawless wrote:

"Literally crying inside right now, how did I miss you all coming to Amsterdam??"

@williamdjoko added

"Oh no, I’m just out of my home town, fly high kings!"

More good news for Major League fans

The duo's plans to go international are coming to fruition as TimesLIVE reports that the two have released the names of some of the musicians featured on their next album.

Major League DJz hope to officially go international with their album by featuring artists such as Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla Sign, Mahalia and Tinie Tempah.

The two are trying to get Drake and OVO on board to take their album to the next level. The twins said:

“But we need the big OVO to confirm, that’s what we need."

Major League DJz sign huge recording deal with Atlantic Records

In more entertainment, Briefly News previously reported that South African music duo Major League DJz is setting the bar very high.

On Wednesday, 16 March, the stars announced that they had signed a major recording deal with Atlantic Records, becoming the first Amapiano artists to sign with the international company.

The deal is a perfect opportunity for Major League DJz, who wish to ensure that the world hears and enjoys authentic Amapiano music. The stars have performed in African countries such as Ghana and Zimbabwe, and they have performed overseas.

Source: Briefly News