Nonhle Thema's latest picture ignited a social media firestorm as fans swarmed to admire her striking beauty

The media personality left online users at a loss for words, with many reminiscing on her former it-girl days as she slowly returns to the spotlight

This comes after Nonhle launched her podcast, a move that has been widely admired by many who praised the star's resilience despite her unfortunate fall from grace

Fans were stunned by Nonhle Thema’s new photos. Images: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema is once again the centre of social media attention, and this time, the online community found itself gushing over her latest photos.

On 3 February 2026, the media personality shared new photos of herself showing off her new hair installation and makeup, courtesy of Elite Glam and Kaykay Hair.

Having made her return to the spotlight, Nonhle is using her influence to attract her former audience to her new business ventures.

In 2011, the former TV star had a viral social media meltdown, in which she bragged about her fame and fortune while criticising other celebrities. This led to her losing endorsement deals, collaborations with top brands and loyal fans, affecting her livelihood and public image.

During her time as a top A-list celebrity, Nonhle worked with brands such as Dark 'n Lovely and rubbed shoulders with some of the world's biggest names; she even claimed to have attended one of Diddy's controversial parties.

Nonhle Thema showed off her new look. Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

With her official comeback after her unfortunate fall from grace, Nonhle's loyal supporters celebrated her return to the spotlight and are waiting for her to retain her stardom and former it-girl status.

In October 2024, Thema launched her podcast, Nonhle Thema Talks Longevity, where she talks to influential figures who share tips for maintaining long careers and living long and healthy lives.

The online community was quick to show its support, with the comments section reflecting a mix of nostalgia and genuine excitement for her future.

See Nonhle Thema's photos below.

Social media gushes over Nonhle Thema

Fans in the comments gushed over the star and reflected on her former glory. Read some of their messages below.

divadolz said:

"So beautiful!'

neeh_m was excited:

"We are getting somewhere!"

iamcaroline_m cheered:

"She is back!"

naki_nephawe wrote:

"This looks like V Entertainment Nonhle."

Tha_Cise was stunned:

"Is this Nonhle the OG? She looks amazing!"

DtalksZA7 reacted:

"This lady is beautiful. I wish she would make a proper comeback."

kea_pure was excited:

"My girl is back by fire!"

Wahaenne commented:

"She looks great! Those vampire genes carried her through all that mess she put us and herself through! Oh, Bawo, she looks amazing!!! Happy for her."

TebogoRamaselel gushed over Nonhle Thema:

|The original 'IT GIRL' of the entertainment industry."

iNjabulo_ added:

"Would be nice to see her make a comeback."

Nonhle Thema shares her spiritual beliefs

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonhle Thema sharing her spiritual beliefs during an interview.

The online community was quick to criticise Nonhle's claims, while questioning her intelligence.

Source: Briefly News