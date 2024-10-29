Nonhle Thema recently opened up about her spiritual beliefs during an interview

The media personality believes that kids choose their parents before they're born, and her statement had netizens scratching their heads

Mzansi said nothing Nonhle said made sense, saying her downfall did a number on her

Nonhle Thema says children choose their parents in the spirit realm. Images: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema believes children choose their parents before birth, and netizens shook their heads at her statement.

Nonhle Thema speaks on spirituality

Having recently marked her return to the spotlight, Nonhle Thema is back to doing interviews and recently opened up about her life on Podcast and Chill.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the once-loved socialite got real about her spirituality. She said she believes that children choose their parents and now understands why she chose hers.

Nonhle is the daughter of veteran actress and former beauty queen, Cynthia Shange:

"We choose our own parents before we reincarnate on earth, in the spirit realm."

However, the former Dark and Lovely ambassador was unable to account for the children who ended up discarded by their parents who didn't want them:

Mzansi weighs in on Nonhle Thema's claims

Netizens dragged Nonhle and said her statements made no sense:

Imsollyntuli dragged Nonhle:

"She's not the brightest crayon in the pack."

LimpopoDaddy said:

"She's never been the same since those tweets; her brain is fried."

Qhu_di wrote:

"She must have heard someone saying it and thought she could mention it and not be challenged! How wrong she was."

Mabovini_ZN posted:

"When things go south, they start coming up with spiritual myths that they make up in their head."

whyarewehere_18 added:

"She is one of those types of people who believe everything they say is so deep and profound."

CdeDarknLovely responded:

"This generation has mastered the art of talking rubbish while using a very beautiful accent."

