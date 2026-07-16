Letoya Makhene's family enlisted anti-drug activist Mr Moloto to help convince her sister, Gontse, to enter the LADGAC Rehabilitation Centre

Gontse, who has battled drug addiction since her teenage years, was found to have hidden drugs in her clothing moments before leaving for rehab

An emotional Gontse hurled insults at her family after her stash was confiscated during the dramatic late-night departure

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Letoya Makhene’s sister hid drugs in her clothes before leaving for rehab. Images: Mathapelo_Matz/ Twitter, letoyamakhenep/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The Makhene family's battle to save their youngest member took a raw and heartbreaking turn on the latest episode of The Makhenes, as Gontse Makhene was caught hiding drugs in her clothing just as she was about to leave for rehabilitation.

It was the family who reached out to the LADGAC Rehabilitation Centre, and well-known anti-drug activist Mr Moloto answered the call by visiting the Makhene home in person. Gathered around Gontse were her sisters Pauline and Letoya, as well as their father, Blondie, all united in the hope that this would finally be the moment she chose recovery.

Gontse's years-long struggle with drug abuse

Gontse's struggle with substance abuse stretches back to her teenage years, with the loss of her mother identified as a turning point that sent her life into freefall. As the family's lastborn, she has long been described as unpredictable and the source of constant worry among those closest to her.

Briefly News previously reported that in 2017, Blondie allegedly contacted local newspapers to help locate Gontse, who had been missing since 2015. According to DRUM Magazine, she was eventually spotted in Johannesburg but was unwilling to come home, reportedly living in an abandoned building at the time.

Gontse Makhene had an emotional reaction after the LADGAC team took her hidden stash of drugs. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Getty Images

Drama before the car even left

During the episode, viewers watched Gontse say her goodbyes, including to her grandmother, Lily, whose pain over her granddaughter's addiction has been particularly visible throughout the show. Though Granny Lily did not respond, Mr Moloto gently encouraged Gontse to embrace her before they prepared to leave.

Gontse told Mr Moloto directly that she wanted help. Even so, Blondie was cautious. "I want this to be as positive as it can be. I want this pain in my father's house to be gone," he said, adding that trusting a drug addict's word is never straightforward.

The departure happened in the middle of the night, and it did not go smoothly. Before Gontse got into the car, Mr Moloto's team searched her pockets and discovered she had concealed a small quantity of drugs in her clothing. Once the stash was taken away, Gontse erupted, directing a stream of insults at her family as they stood by waiting to send her off.

Her older sister Pauline remarked that she knew they would search her pockets, and was not surprised to see that she had drugs on her. Watching her sister break down in tears in front of the LADGAC team, her family and neighbours, Pauline said it was an emotional reaction to having her "lifeline" cut.

Despite their differences, she said she still cared for Gontse and wanted her to recover.

"She's still my little sister, and I still feel for her, and I still want her to get better."

On 14 July, Letoya took to her Instagram page to wish her little sister a happy birthday, expressing that she will always be special to her.

"Thank you for always knowing how to smile through the darkness. Thank you for your giggles and laughs, and know that we all love you and that we’re waiting with open arms to receive you back."

Watch the emotional episode below.

Mr Moloto is out on bail

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mr Moloto's controversial arrest and ultimate bail release.

The famous anti-drug activist landed in a legal mess over an alleged personal dispute, leading social media supporters to see him differently.

Source: Briefly News