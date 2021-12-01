DJ Zinhle and ex-bestie Lerato Kganyago have been trending over the past few days due to wedding invitation drama that turned their friendship sour

DJ Zinhle told an interviewer that Lerato simply forgot to add her to the guestlist and Kganyago has called her out on only telling half of the truth

When the article with Lerato's side of the story came out, Pearl Thusi was one of the many people to react; the actress chose to laugh and peeps are unimpressed

Fans are not so pleased with Pearl Thusi's reaction to Lerato Kganyago's interview about her wedding saga with DJ Zinhle. The DJ went on record saying that the radio presenter did not add her name to her wedding guest list. Lerato then took it upon herself to tell her and Zinhle's current bestie just laughed.

Pearl Thusi's response to Lerato Kganyago has left a sour taste in peeps mouths.

TimesLIVE reported that MacG did an interview with media personality Lerato Kganyago to get her version of events about DJ Zinhle missing her wedding. The celeb expressed her disappointment in the musician for how spoke about her, considering she thought they were friends.

Kganyago shared that she did in fact the DJ to her celebration but Zinhle flat out ignored the message with the invitation inside.

While Mzansi reacted to the drama between the former friends, Pearl Thusi also shared her two cents about Lerato Kganyago's version of the 'full truth'.

Tweeps were not impressed by Pearl's reaction and many felt that she could have handled it much better or just not said anything at all.

@Gopolang_Royal wrote:

"It is very toxic of you and your friend to laugh behind the back of someone that is trying without expressing what's wrong. It's like you're trying to hold on to this one mistake of hers."

@MikeTshivase said:

"Leave them to their debacle ...the 3rd leg is always the cause of the fights and you are it at this point!."

