Heavy K has been making headlines for his major baby mama drama after his ex-wife released a statement about him not supporting his children

Ntombi Nguse put the musician on blast for failing to provide R5K for maintenance every month, despite being a big shot celebrity

Peeps have reacted to the baby mama's demands and the general consensus says that Ntombi might just be a little unreasonable

Heavy K has been quiet as he trends for allegedly not supporting his children. The musician's ex-wife wrote a lengthy statement on social media calling him out for dodging pap geld payments and the peeps of Mzansi are reacting to her complaints.

Mzansi weighs in on Heavy K and Ntombi Nguse's child support drama. Image: @heavykdrumboss and @ntombi_reloaded01

Drum reported that 25-year-old Ntombi Nguse took to social media to get the attention of her former partner, Heavy K, as he has been said to be an absent parent. The singer said that co-parenting has been the worst thing to ever happen to her because she is basically doing the heavy lifting on her own.

Netizens have read her long statement of grievances and have given their two cents about Ntombi's story. The tweeps were divided as some sided with the baby mama and others felt she was asking for far too much from an artist who has been affected by the pandemic.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"R5K per month for a child is way too much I don't care who says what. 5K can feed a whole household...these women want men to take care of their fancy lifestyle using kids. That heavy K girlfriend uyanya straight."

@Menzi_MrP said:

"Heavy K may not even afford that 5k per month she wants. Artists have been hit hard by covid 19 and with the advent of amapiano other genres are not as lucrative lately. But the point is don't attack baby daddy on social media that's a juvenile reaction."

