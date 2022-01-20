Thando Thabethe and the afternoon drive crew are topping trends after sharing their own version of the popular Umlando Challenge

Peeps are sensing a bit of shade being thrown at Metro FM for suspending Dineo Ranaka for making a very similar video in her office space

Many are applauding the radio station for showing support for Ranaka in the most subtle yet effective way

Mzansi is all about the #UmlandoChallenge this morning after 947 shared Thando Thabethe and her crew killing it. Social media users are praising the radio station for their silent jab at Metro FM for punishing Dineo Ranaka for a similar video.

Thando Thabethe and the 947 crew have peeps convinced they're throwing shade at Metro FM. Image: @thando_thabethe and @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe, Alex Caige and Lerato Höffele have shown SA that there are so many ways to stand in solidarity with fellow industry members. Thando and her afternoon drive show crew have embodied the Umlando Challenge and peeps are convinced they did it to show Metro FM that dancing in the office is no big deal.

Twitter users flooded the comments as they praised the crew for speaking up without even using words.

@Muednic said:

"Instead of tweeting in support of Dineo they just decided to show Metro that dancing on furniture is not a big deal, I like this."

@Siga948 tweeted:

"Thank you so much 94,7 for this video what Metro FM did to their working for bullying them that’s not fair at all that radio station will be a community radio station there is no Dj who wants to work where they to check if they are doing ok or not or tomorrow you will be fired."

@Azoya replied:

"Moral of the story: Choose your employer wisely."

@Sbuwise said:

"Don’t look at this as a shade to Dineo because this may somehow help her save her job and if it’s a shade it is actually directed to MetroFm management. Feel me."

The Citizen reported that Pearl Thusi has also chosen to stand in solidarity with Dineo. The celeb tweeted wishing Ranaka well after her suspension and stated that she was feeling relieved that she decided to leave Metro FM when she did.

Briefly News reported that just a few weeks into the new year, Dineo Ranaka already found herself making headlines for unpopular reasons. The celeb was suspended from her Metro FM gig after a video of her doing the Umlando dance challenge in the office went viral.

Dineo Ranaka can't seem to escape the drama and the latest comes from her workplace. The media personality joined many South Africans in doing the popular Umlando dance challenge but the location of the video did not sit well with her employers.

The South African reported that Metro FM suspended Dineo for misconduct in the office.

Source: Briefly News