A locally-produced film has scored a nod all the way from Hollywood after being nominated in the critically acclaimed NAACP Awards

The writer and director of Lakutshon' ilanga Phumi Morare intended the story to be a tribute to South Africa's apartheid struggle heroes

The truly South African story has not earned one but two major top nods with an Academy Award shortlist to its name

Mzansi films are flying the country's flag high in the international award spaces. Locally produced Lakuthon'ilanga has scored two internationally acclaimed nominations, including an NAACP Image Award and the much sought after Oscar's.

It's a good day for the South African film industry as one of our locally produced screenplays trailblazes Hollywood screens. SowetanLIVE reports that Phumi Morare's film Lakutshon'ilanga has received a nomination at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Award. To top it off, Morare's work has been shortlisted for an Oscar Award.

The movie has been nominated for the Outstanding Short film category. Daily Maverick reports that the name of the movie was an ode to Miriam Makeba's famous song and tells the story of South Africa's racial history.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE about the relevance of the story being told, Phumi said:

"The movie is and will always be relevant. Black South African history is not well-recorded. It's possibly diluted. If telling our stories through art, film or music is our way, I'll be a part of that. Our stories are valid."

