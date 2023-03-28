Chicco Twala will reportedly have a go at Nomvula Mokonyane in his new movie based on the politician's true story

The legendary music mogul is set to drop a film titled The Fall and Rise of Mama Action which is based on Nomvula's political career

In the movie, Nomvula, who is known as Mama Action by her ANC colleagues, teams up with a disgruntled rubble collector after Nomvula's boyfriend stole his wife

Chicco Twala is set to drop a new movie based on Nomvula Mokonyane's political career. The film is reportedly based on a true story.

Chicco Twala takes aim at Nomvula Mokonyane in his new film. Image: @ernest_carry

Source: Twitter

Chicco Twala throws shade in Nomvula Mokonyane's direction

Daily Sun reports that the new film titled The Fall and Rise of Mama Action is set to drop soon. Nomvula was once a top ANC official but everything went south when she was accused of corruption at the State Capture Commission. The ANC politician's nickname is Mama Action.

Zimoja reports that the movie is based on true events involving Mama Action and a disgruntled rubble collector. The businessman blames Mama Action for ruining his life. The publication reports that according to the movie synopsis, Mama Action's boyfriend, Jimmy Sbu Kandaba, stole the rubble collector's wife.

Disgruntled Nomvula Mokonyane teams up with fuming rubble collector

A disgruntled Nomvula later teamed up with the rubble collector to expose Jimmy and two other corrupt politicians for stealing the rubble collector's wife using state resources. It's reported that Kelly Khumalo and Khanyi Mbau bagged roles in the upcoming film.

Chicco has produced a few movies before. The legendary music producer was the brains behind Madluphuthu and Ntate Moruti.

