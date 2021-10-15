Khanyi Mbau is ready for Shiny' indoda eDubai to make a comeback and sis is already working on the plan

Social media user @khawula_musa shared the Khanyi is in studio making the Shiny' indoda eDubai remix happen

The people of Mzansi could not believe what they were seeing and made it clear that Khanyi should sit right back down

Khanyi Mbau is not letting her Shiny' indoda eDubai die out, sis is on it, making a remix to reignite the spark.

Khanyi Mbau is riding the wave of 'Shiny' Indoda eDubai' while it's still hot, even though her popular chant no longer rings true. Image: @mbaureloaded

Taking to social media with some shots of Khanyi in the studio, @khawula_musa made it known that sis is working to get the remix of Shiny' indoda eDubai out.

While Khanyi brought her man back from Dubai, this track still seems to be a vibe, or so at least Khanyi thinks, reported TimesLIVE.

@khawula_musa posted:

“Khanyi Mbau is in studio working on the remix of her highly anticipated Shiy' indoda e-Dubai song.”

Seeing this, people went in hard. Apparently, Shiny' indoda eDubai is not as lit as our gurl thinks it is. Peeps suggest Khanyi take a seat and cuddle her boo lol.

Take a look at some of the savage comments:

@AngelKubhekaSA said it as it is:

“These people need real friends who'll tell them the truth not hype their nonsense.”

@_ArrDeee had no words:

“Seriously”

@ThandoL408 was a tad confused:

@Kiki_Pendavis thinks Khanyi needs to reassess her decision:

