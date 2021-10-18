Old Video of ProVerb & Stogie T's Rap Battle Surfaces: "ProVerb Ate Stogie T Up"

An old clip of Stogie T and ProVerb taking each other on in a hip-hop battle has caused a huge debate on social media

Mzansi rap fans took to social media to share their views on who won the battle after the 2017 video trended recently

Stogie T and ProVerb are some of the rap OGs who made hip-hop fashionable in the country with their dope bars and lyrics

An old video of Stogie T and ProVerb battling each other has sparked a huge debate on social media. Hip hop heads have been discussing who won the freestyle battle between the Mzansi rap OGs.

Stogie T and ProVerb battled each other in 2017. Image: @stogie_t, @proverbmusic

ProVerb and Stogie T went bar for bar and peeps have been divided ever since the 2017 video popped up online recently. Both Stogie T and ProVerb are known for spitting dope bars and for penning some of the sickest lyrics in their tunes.

While ProVerb has seemingly hanged his mic to focus on his businesses and Idols SA, Stogie is still dropping hits and recently signed to Def Jam Recordings, according to TshisaLIVE.

Tweeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the throwback freestyle between the two rappers.

Check out some of the comments from rap fans below:

@__greyyyy said:

"Stogie T can’t freestyle. ProVerb is too good with this."

@mtwa_bantu wrote:

"Low Blow!!! Stogie T can't be judged based on this, he was about to perform clearly! and didn't anticipate what Pro did. You just have to be in that zone to freestyle contrary to that you'll just mumble words Pro was in that zone doesn't make him better 1."

@MrTSAAGANE commented:

"Proverb ate stogie T up."

@EphraimSbudda said:

"Proverb and Stogie T, the best OGs we have in the country. Then we have Kwesta and Nasty C. We’re eating good in SA man."

@RayRayKG wrote:

"ProVerb came on top here, but if they prepare Stogie T will win straight up... ProVerb will come with some nice wordplay and Stogie will bring those bars you'd never think of."

@NgoveniSbu added:

"Newly found respect for Proverb. Never thought I’d see the day anybody stood against Stogie T and not only survive but come out top."

Stogie T praised for his freestyle on Sway's Universe

In other music news, Briefly news reported that Stogie T has been applauded for the classic freestyle he delivered on Sway Calloway's radio show Sway's Universe a while back. Sway is an American radio host who invites rappers from across the world to freestyle on his show.

Stogie T, Nasty C, Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest have all been invited onto Sway's Universe and a peep wanted to know who slayed their freestyle between the four Mzansi rappers.

Stogie T's name trended as rap fans shared their thoughts on his verse on the show. They applauded him for representing Mzansi well. Some peeps shared that his bars and lyrical content during his freestyles can compete with any rapper in the world, not just South African rappers.

