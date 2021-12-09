Ukhozi FM has announced its Top 10 songs of 2021 and one of the tracks is expected to usher Mzansi into 2022

The likes of DJ Maphorisa, Makhadzi, Zakes Bantwini and Kabza De Small made it to the list as their tracks ruled the airwaves this year

Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions to the list with some saying they'll definitely vote for Adiwele by Young Stunna or Zakes' Osama

Ukhozi FM has revealed its Top 10 songs of 2021. It is now up to South Africans to vote for the song that will usher Mzansi into 2022.

Ukhozi FM has announced its Top 10 songs of 2021.

Source: Instagram

The likes of Big Zulu, Makhadzi, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Zakes Bantwini all made it into the list. Their songs have been dominating dance floors, radio and TV airwaves and were also on high rotation on music streaming services.

The majority of Mzansi peeps listen to the radio station on New Year's Eve so they could dance to the Song of the Year at midnight, ZAlebs reports. The official Top 10 list was shared by a tweep on Twitter on Tuesday, 7 December after the station made the announcement. Check it out below:

Peeps took to social media to share their thoughts on this year's list of hot songs. Check out some of their comments below:

@thabang06_ said:

"This list needs to be updated, who tf is in charge of all this selection."

@Ultramunchie wrote:

"I thought we agreed on Osama guys."

@SaneleNtshingi4 commented:

"Let's vote for Adiwele."

@NonhlanhlaThem8 said:

"Abalele by DJ Kabza and Phori."

@Loftey2 added:

"What I like about Cyril is that he will end the night before we even get to hear the song. Anyways, anything except Makhadzi."

Makhadzi explains why she pulled out of Tshivhidzelwa music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to explain why she'll no longer appear in the Tshivhidzelwa music video. The Ghanama hitmaker pulled out of appearing in the song produced by Tuksin because of nasty comments from some people.

The singer said she just want people to be happy hence she decided to pull out of filming the video. A lot of peeps told the star that she was not even supposed to feature in the song in the first place.

According to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi took to Facebook on Monday, 6 December to explain her reasoning to some of other fans who love the song. She also praised Tuksin for being a good producer.

Source: Briefly.co.za