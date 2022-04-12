Cardi B rocked flaming red hair at the music video shoot for 18-year-old Bronx drill rapper, Kay Flock’s hit-song ‘Shake it’, in The Bronx, New York

The award-winning rapper’s look was trending on social media and it inspired a fan to re-create the slick bandana-inspired hairstyle on her pet dog

The fan posted an Instagram reel showing how she recreated the hairstyle for her dog and users fell in love with the hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cardi B is known for always experimenting with new hairstyles for both red carpet events and her music videos. Taking a risk when it comes to her looks has been part of her successful music career and brand. Recently, a video and pictures of the artist rocking flaming red bandana-inspired hair at the music video shoot for the remix of Kay Flock’s hit song ‘Shake It’ shot in The Bronx, New York on Wednesday, 30 March surfaced.

Cardi B trends for bandana-inspired red hair, and, a fan recreates it on dog. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As soon as the video and pictures hit the internet, the award-winning rapper was trending and the ‘Bardi Gang’ loved the look so much that they re-created it, however, not on them but on a dog. A fan of the artist by the name of Sha’ Laurent Johnson took to Instagram to share a reel of herself making her dog a Cardi B wig using black and white nail polish and a red wig. She captioned the reel saying:

“Cardi, I had to make my baby one’”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Shade Room reposted the video and followers flooded the comment section by giving the dog a nickname similar to Cardi B’s @loshanna2 said:

“BARKi B”

@jai_s_updates hyped the dog up and said:

“Issa wrapppp when she walk in”

@dymerily_2u added:

“I just know our pets be knowing they black”

@dee.dawgg was here for the dog’s look and said:

“Lmaoooooooo I love this”

@jerlmyer added:

“I didn’t know it was a dog. Bardi Gang members we’re really expanding”

Cardi B deletes Instagram, Twitter accounts after fans called her out for not attending Grammys

In a different news story, Briefly News reported that the rapper has taken a break from social media following a heated interaction with her fans who questioned why she didn’t attend the Grammys. The WAP hitmaker deleted her Twitter and Instagram after her fans trolled not only the artist but her children as well.

Before deleting her social media platforms, the rapper went online and called out the trolls by saying she hates her fan base for dragging her kids because they thought she was attending the Grammys, even though she didn’t say she was attending. She said she needed to protect herself hence she deleted her social media pages.

Cardi also added that she wasn’t planning to attend the awards since she only had one nomination and had no new music or album out to promote.

Source: Briefly News