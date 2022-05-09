Kendrick Lamar channelled his inner Will Smith and Kanye West, among others, in his new music video that is trending on social media

The single, The Heart Part 5 , is part of the US rapper's upcoming album, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers , set to drop this coming Friday

Hip-hop heads are going gaga over the visuals and the lyrics of the track and shared that they can't wait to listen to the whole album

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new single along with its music video. the US rapper is topping the trends list as the whole world discusses the visuals of the track.

Kendrick Lamar channels his inner Will Smith and Kanye West in ‘The Heart Part 5’ music video. Image: Kendrick Lamar/Facebook, @kimkardashian, @willsmith

The superstar transforms into Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollet and Nipsey Hussle in the video for The Heart Part 5.

The song is a lead single to his upcoming album. The highly-anticipated project titled, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, will drop this coming Friday, according to GQ.

The simple but creative music video has set tongues wagging on social media. Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to praise Kendrick Lamar for his creativity. Briefly News compiled some of the mixed reactions to the song below:

@blondedzero wrote:

"Interesting, so he had 6 deepfakes in the video: Will smith, OJ Simpson, Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant, Jussie smollet and Kanye West. They all have their hands on the single cover and they are all prominent black men in pop culture. This all gotta have some sort of meaning."

@PatColetrain said:

"Kendrick was Will Smith and said, 'Hurt people hurt people'. I felt that."

@thuto_nkosii commented:

"When Kendrick Lamar morphed into Will Smith and said: 'In the land where hurt people hurt more people f*ck calling it culture'."

@FrakThePerson wrote:

"If you listen, each face switch up matches the lyrics: Kanye, 'My friend's bipolar'. Will Smith, 'Hurt people hurt people'. Kobe, 'Reflecting on my life and what I've done'. Nipsey, 'Tell my mother and my kids I'm in Heaven'."

@siilvacfc added:

"The Kobe and Nipsey transitions were emotional and powerful to watch. But for some reason I dropped tears and sadness for the Will Smith transition. 'Hurt people will hurt more people', captures everything Will is going through. Kendrick Lamar is a GOD!"

