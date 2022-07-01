Cassper Nyovest has been trending on Twitter for his verse on a new track with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz entertainment artist Fakaloice.

Hip-hop fans have swamped the timeline with posts praising the verse, which is a first for the Billiato owner, who has always been criticised

Cassper Nyovest has since taken to Twitter to indirectly acknowledge the praises by proclaiming himself a king

Cassper Nyovest's name has been trending on Twitter, and it's all good vibes.

Cassper Nyovest has received numerous positive comments for his verse in '#OohAah'. Image: @casspernyovest/ Instagram

The rapper-turned-businessman has been featured alongside the late rapper Riky Rick on #OohAah, a track by Ambitiouz entertainment artist Fakaloice.

Ambitiouz Entertainment on behalf of Fakaloice posted the following on Twitter:

Cassper has been trending as a result of his verse in the song. This is new because his rap style and delivery have always been criticised.

Hip-hop enthusiasts took to Twitter to praise the Billiato owner.

@CozminoNtsomi wrote:

"Did Cass just say "Hip Hop ain't dead it only dies when I say So" #OohAah"

@fleece105 said:

"@casspernyovest Everyone is listening to hip hop right now Cause Cass Gave the Green light.Please lets Give him his flowers whilst his still alive #OohAah"

@Kabeezy29 added:

"@casspernyovest‘s verse on #OohAah literally reminded me of the times we went to fill up the Dome man. That Tsholofelo Cass man. So much fire ‍‍‍‍‍"

Cassper has indirectly acknowledged the love by posting the following on Twitter:

