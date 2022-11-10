Anatii has shared the date and details of his new track, Amadlozi , on social media after a long hiatus from the music industry

The South African rapper took a long break when he removed his albums from music streaming services

Anatii's loyal stans have shared mixed reactions, with many peeps excited but warning him not to release the song as an NFT

The rumours have been confirmed. Anatii is dropping a fire song soon.

Anatii will release a new track called Amadlozi on 11 November 2022. Image: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Anatii took a break from the music industry when he removed his albums from Mzansi music streaming services. However, as time passed, Anatii started teasing new music to his fans, who eagerly awaited his return.

Recently, the Iyeza hitmaker shared on Twitter that he has a new hit coming. The song is called Amadlozi and will be released by the rapper on 11 November 2022.

The reactions from Anatii's fans on social media are mixed. While others are excited about the 29-year-old rapper's return, other stans warned Anatii not to release the song as an NFT.

According to GQ South Africa, NFTs are Non-Fungible tokens that make it easy for peeps to collect their favourite physical items. In Anatii's case, fans have private access to his albums but digitally.

Judging by the comments of Anatii's loyal stans, they are against their fave's NFT move. Despite Anatii's previous explanation about how beneficial NFTs are for artists, peeps still want the song dropped on music streaming services.

See comments below:

@DotNetGuluva said:

"It's us getting excited for me, only for ANATII to drop this 'as an NFT' instead of dropping it on streaming platforms."

@7Austinn shared:

"I hope you don't upload it on that NFT thing, bro "

@Thobekanox posted:

" will this be available on Spotify and Apple Music?"

@kxtleho replied:

"Where are you going to drop this?"

@sonoftheearth__ commented:

"Keep it if it's an NFT."

@manupraise_ reacted:

"Will I need crypto to listen to this?"

@sphiwe_goodwill wrote:

"Please, not NFT, right?"

@GqagqaA also said:

"I'll laugh at all of you if @ANATII drops this as an NFT and airdrops it for free to the people who own the #PUNISHER NFT."

@grooveybruce added:

"No pre-order?! this man is dropping NFTs"

