‘Jerusalema’ Singer Nomcebo Zikode Ready to Take On Grammy Awards, Mzansi Proud: “Keep Shining”
- Nomcebo Zikode has shared her excitement leading up to the Grammy Awards, which she is nominated for alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman
- The Jerusalema hitmaker announced on Instagram that she flew to Los Angeles for the lush event
- South Africans reacted by wishing the singer good luck and reminding her that they are proud of her
Nomcebo Zikode is excited to grace the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles on February 5.
According to ZAlebs, the award-winning singer is nominated for Best Global Music Performance for her hit song Bayethe with Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini and producer Wouter Kellerman.
Taking to her official Instagram page just before taking off to LA, Zikode penned that she couldn't wait to walk the red carpet at the lush global event.
On your marks, set, go!! Off to Los Angeles to attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as a nominee Thank you for the invite. #BLESSED #bayethe
South African celebrities and people say they are proud of Nomcebo Zikode's Grammy nominations
@nhlanhla_mafu said:
"Have fun angel and safe travels ❤️"
@dawnthandeka_king shared:
"Congratulations darling "
@lebo_jojo_mokoena posted:
"❤️Keep leading the pack mama!"
@karentorresmusic replied:
" Congratulations Mama Nomcebo. Keep shining. May God bless you."
@pinkie_moseme commented:
"I'm so proud of you "
@mbalenhle.zwane wrote:
"Good luck sisi "
@yayarsa reacted:
"Wishing you well GORGEOUS ❤️ Congratulations on this nomination. To many more achievements. You are loved "
@brendans_music also said:
"We are here for it "
@mcbonde1 added:
"Congrats!!! Let's go pick up that award!!! "
Nomcebo Zikode performs Jerusalema in the city where Jesus was born, SA proud: “Goosebumps, well done superstar”
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode enjoyed being booked and busy ever since her song with Master KG Jerusalema blew up in 2020 and turned her into an international star.
The songstress had a full-circle experience when she visited Bethlehem located 10 km south Of Jerusalem where she performed her hit song Jerusalema and other chart-topping songs.
The event was packed with her Palestinian fans, who praised her amazing vocals.
