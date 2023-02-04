Nomcebo Zikode has shared her excitement leading up to the Grammy Awards, which she is nominated for alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman

The Jerusalema hitmaker announced on Instagram that she flew to Los Angeles for the lush event

South Africans reacted by wishing the singer good luck and reminding her that they are proud of her

Nomcebo Zikode is excited to grace the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles on February 5.

Nomcebo Zikode will be in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the award-winning singer is nominated for Best Global Music Performance for her hit song Bayethe with Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini and producer Wouter Kellerman.

Taking to her official Instagram page just before taking off to LA, Zikode penned that she couldn't wait to walk the red carpet at the lush global event.

On your marks, set, go!! Off to Los Angeles to attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as a nominee Thank you for the invite. #BLESSED #bayethe

South African celebrities and people say they are proud of Nomcebo Zikode's Grammy nominations

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Have fun angel and safe travels ❤️"

@dawnthandeka_king shared:

"Congratulations darling "

@lebo_jojo_mokoena posted:

"❤️Keep leading the pack mama!"

@karentorresmusic replied:

" Congratulations Mama Nomcebo. Keep shining. May God bless you."

@pinkie_moseme commented:

"I'm so proud of you "

@mbalenhle.zwane wrote:

"Good luck sisi "

@yayarsa reacted:

"Wishing you well GORGEOUS ❤️ Congratulations on this nomination. To many more achievements. You are loved "

@brendans_music also said:

"We are here for it "

@mcbonde1 added:

"Congrats!!! Let's go pick up that award!!! "

