Music lovers always love singing along to their favourite singers' songs, and some can even do it word for word

Some songs have deep meanings that leave fans emotional, while others are just fun songs for groove

This fun Briefly News quiz tests if fans can match the lyrics of a song to the artist who sang them

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Can you match the lyrics to the artist who sang them? Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Music is an international language that knows no borders. Sometimes, we find ourselves singing along to lyrics in a different language but still get the message.

Take this quiz to test how much you know about music and lyrics.

Can you guess these celebrities’ hometowns?

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is blessed with celebrities from different ethnicities. Many have made it internationally, while others dominate the local and regional spaces.

This quiz aims to test whether fans know everything about their favourites.

Source: Briefly News