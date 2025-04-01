Evelyn Lozada's relationships: from Jamal Hairston to LaVon Lewis

Evelyn Lozada's relationships have been complex, going from basketball, baseball, football and reality TV to hip-hop, but she has yet to find her forever partner. Evelyn has not given up on love yet, and while describing her ideal partner, she told In Touch in 2019,

I'm like an open book... If you have kids, great — even better for me. A good father. Have your career together. No baby mama drama. Good credit. Look good.

Evelyn Lozada with Antoine Walker (L), Carl Crawford (C), and Chad Ochocinco (R).

Key takeaways

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson was Evelyn Lozada's husband for only 41 days after a domestic altercation that landed her in the hospital.

after a domestic altercation that landed her in the hospital. Evelyn Lozada's baby fathers include her teenage sweetheart, Jamal Hairston, and former MLB star Carl Crawford.

The Basketball Wives star called off her engagements to LaVon Lewis, Carl Crawford, and Antoine Walker.

Evelyn Lozada's relationship status in 2025

Evelyn Lozada is not married or dating anyone as of April 2025. She told US Weekly in July 2024 that she is single by choice and is focusing on her business and family but is not opposed to finding someone.

I really enjoy being by myself, maybe a little bit too much. It's not like I'm closed off. I'm open to it. I just don't chase it. I feel like whoever comes into my life, it just really has to make sense and fit in perfectly.

Five facts about TV personality Evelyn Lozada.

Evelyn Lozada's dating history

Lozada's love life has featured high-profile relationships with famous athletes like Carl Crawford, Chad Ochocinco, and Antoine Walker. She told Distractify in October 2023 that she chooses her partners based on their vibes.

I think someone that has bad or negative energy, a bad temper — I can pick up on that right away. So yeah, it's usually a no for me.

Here are all the details about Evelyn Lozada's ex-boyfriends and ex-fiancés:

LaVon Lewis (2022-2023)

LaVon Lewis and Evelyn Lozada at the Knife Modern Mediterranean on March 14, 2023, during Queen's Court season 1.

Evelyn Lozada and businessman LaVon Lewis started dating in 2022 during the filming of the Peacock dating show Queen's Court. The pair got engaged on her birthday in December 2022 during the show's first season finale.

LaVon and Evelyn's romance did not last, as they broke up in October 2023. Lozada told US Weekly that she broke off her engagement because of the relationship's fast pace and distance. The LA native revealed to the publication that the breakup was amicable.

Things went so fast. Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect. And the distance he lives in Atlanta, that was another thing that was really difficult... It was a lot of moving parts—I was just like, 'I don't want to keep this going just for the world.'

Marc Anthony (2020 – Rumoured)

Marc Anthony attends Zouk LA preview night on March 13, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony was rumoured to be Evelyn Lozada's boyfriend in 2020 when the reality TV star shared pictures from Anthony's Miami mansion. According to Page Six, the You Sang to Me hitmaker offered Lozada and her family a place to stay while he was away, but there was no romance.

Rob Kardashian (2019 – Rumoured)

Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rob Kardashian and Evelyn sparked dating rumours with playful exchanges on X (Twitter). The Basketball Wives star denied any romance with the Kardashian star in a June 2019 interview with In Touch, saying that the messages were part of a friendly dare.

I sent him a Father's Day text message and we're not filtered... He laughed and he was like 'I bet you won't say that to the world,' and I said 'Don't test me because I will' — He's more like a friend.

French Montana (2017-2018)

French Montana attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York.

The Basketball Wives star started dating rapper French Montana in December 2017. The romance fizzled out several months later. Evelyn confirmed she was single in an April 2018 Instagram post during her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, writing, "Single and loving it."

Carl Crawford (2013-2017)

Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford with their son Carl Leo Crawford during his birthday in March 2023 (R).

Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford's relationship lasted for over four years. The former MLB star proposed in December 2013 with a $1.4 million, 14.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. Carl and Evelyn Lozada's son, Carl Leo Crawford, was born in March 2014.

The pair called off the engagement in February 2017 after the retired Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder had an affair. Lozada told US Weekly in 2024 that they have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

We don't have any drama. It's near perfect, to be honest. I value that because I think for Leo, to see me and his dad have a great relationship and I can go to dinner with him and Leo, it's just us sharing time and space with him. I think it's beneficial for him.

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson (2010-2012)

Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Evelyn Lozada attend the Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom at Centennial Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011, in Dallas, Texas.

Lozada and former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco started dating in 2010 and got engaged less than a year later. They tied the knot on July 4, 2012, but their marriage lasted only 41 days.

In August 2012, Chad was arrested after Evelyn accused him of domestic violence at their Florida mansion, which landed her in the hospital. Johnson was also fired from the Miami Dolphins following the incident.

The reality TV star filed for divorce three days later, citing that the union was 'irretrievably broken.' The divorce was finalized in September 2012.

Antoine Walker (1998-2008)

Antoine Walker and Evelyn Lozada during the 2008 ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA on July 16, 2008, in Los Angeles, California.

Lozada started dating NBA star Antoine Walker in the late 1990s, and he proposed in 2006. The pair called off the engagement in 2008 after ten years together.

The former Boston Celtics power forward accused Lozada of leaving him when he got broke during his July 2014 appearance on The Russ Parr Morning Show. He made over $100 million in the NBA but filed for bankruptcy in 2010.

My thing with Evelyn is she reaped a lot of benefits from my wealth. And when it got tight, she chose to go a different direction... It's tough when you take care of some people and you make sure that they're good, their family, their daughters and then they just go left field.

The reality TV star denied leaving because of the athlete's troubled finances. In since-deleted X (Twitter) posts she wrote in 2014, Evelyn called him out for lying, saying they broke up because of his infidelity.

Jamal Hairston (1989-1995)

Evelyn Lozada's daughter, Shaniece Hairston, is from her relationship with Jamal Hairston.

Evelyn Lozada and Jamal Hairston dated when she was a teenager. They welcomed daughter Shaniece Hairston in June 1993 when the reality TV star was 17.

Shaniece made Evelyn a grandmother in December 2024 when she welcomed her son, Blaze Taylor, with rapper The Game. The excited first-time 'abuelita' posts her grandson regularly. In a March 2025 Instagram post, she wrote,

I love you so much, Blaze! You have brought me so much joy words can't even describe it! I FaceTime you every morning just so you can start my day off right! Having you in my life has been heaven-sent!

Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece Hairston attend the 17th Annual DesignCare Gala at The Lot Studios on August 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Evelyn Lozada's relationships have been a rollercoaster played out in the limelight. The doting mother of two is enjoying her newfound role as a grandmother.

