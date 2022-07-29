Nasty C has taken to social media to share that his fans challenged him to do the #UmlandoChallenge leaving many surprised

The There They Go rapper is one of a few South African rappers who made it clear that they'll not jump into the Amapiano bandwagon after hip-hop took a backseat

According to reports, the young hip-hop artist was forced by his fans during his Twitch live session to dance to Toss' yanos song

Nasty C has jumped on the trending #Umlando Challenge. The Durban-born rapper surprised many when he decided to take part in the dance move associated with Amapiano.

The There They Go hitmaker vowed that he'll not abandon hip-hop for the yanos. He was reacting to the decision by some of the country's rappers who recently jumped into the Amapiano bandwagon since the genre is dominating the airwaves.

Hip-hop has taken a backseat in Mzansi and Amapiano artists are dominating the charts and music streaming platforms. According to SAHipHopMag, Nasty C was challenged by his fans to do the challenge during his Twitch live session.

The young artist took to Twitter after he did the challenge and posted the video of himself dancing to Toss' viral Umlando song. He said:

"They made me do it."

