In a podcast, DJ Twitty emphasized that Gqom’s raw, unpolished sound is intentional and reflects the realities, struggles, and celebrations of South African communities

The DJ highlighted how pioneers like DJ Lag have helped take Gqom to international stages, with notable collaborations, including Beyoncé’s album

DJ Twitty called for unity in SA music and urged artists and fans to celebrate the diversity of South African music instead of fueling rivalry between Gqom and Amapiano

DJ Twitty has called for unity in South African music, urging an end to the Gqom vs. Amapiano rivalry. Image: Dj Twitty

In a recent podcast appearance, renowned South African DJ and producer, DJ Twitty, passionately defended the Gqom music genre, addressing its attackers and putting a spotlight on its cultural significance.

A deep dive into Gqom's roots

Gqom, identified by its heavy basslines and minimalist rhythms, emerged from the townships of Durban in the early 2010s. DJ Twitty emphasized the genre's authentic representation of urban South African youth culture, stating:

"Gqom is more than just music; it's a movement that encapsulates the spirit and resilience of our communities".

Addressing the critics

Over the years, Gqom has faced criticism for its raw sound and perceived lack of musical complexity. In the podcast interview, DJ Twitty addressed these critiques head-on, maintaining that the genre's rawness is its strength. The DJ said that the unpolished nature of Gqom is intentional. It's a reflection of the nation's realities, struggles, and celebrations.

DJ Twitty has opened up on why Gqom deserves more respect in a podcast, where he emphasised its raw authenticity and cultural significance. Image: DJ Twitty

Gqom's evolution and global reach

Despite its grassroots origins, Gqom has achieved international acclaim. Pioneers like DJ Lag have been instrumental in introducing the genre to international audiences. Notably, South African DJ and record producer, DJ Lag, produced a track on Beyoncé's album, further cementing Gqom's place on the world stage.

DJ Twitty highlighted these milestones, noting:

"Collaborations with international artists have showcased Gqom's versatility and universal appeal. It's a testament to the genre's power that it resonates beyond our borders."

The influence of industry veterans

The genre's growth can also be attributed to industry stalwarts like DJ Tira, who has been key in promoting Gqom and taking care of emerging talent. His efforts have ensured that Gqom remains a dominant force in South Africa's music scene.

A call for unity in South African music

In his interview, DJ Twitty also touched upon the perceived rivalry between Gqom and other popular South African genres, such as Amapiano. He called for unity among artists and fans, emphasizing that each genre contributes uniquely to the country's rich musical tapestry. The DJ urged:

"Instead of pitting genres against each other, we should celebrate the diversity of our soundscape. There's room for all of us to thrive."

Looking ahead

As Gqom continues to evolve, DJ Twitty remains optimistic about its future. He is committed to pushing creative boundaries and collaborating with artists across genres to keep the sound fresh and relevant. He concluded:

"Gqom is here to stay. It's adaptable, it's resilient, and it will continue to tell our stories in the most authentic way possible."

