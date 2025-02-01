TikToker Called Out for ‘Colonising’ Gqom With Cape Town Event Promo in TikTok Video
- A TikToker came under fire for cultural appropriation after sharing information about a Cape Town music event
- The TikTok video included information about gqom, a beloved house music subgenre in South Africa
- People were unimpressed by the young man who declared that he was making waves for the first time with gqom in the Western Cape area
A TikTok video about the gqom scene in Cape Town rubbed people the wrong way. The creator promoting an upcoming music event in the Mother City became a conversation about cultural appropriation.
The video by the young man making claims about gqom caused a stir and received more than 6,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video sharing their hot takes about the man's approach to promoting gqom.
Man claims gqom in Cape Town
A TikToker @celsofabbri_ claimed that he was bringing the first gqom rave in Cape Town. In the clip, he explained that the event was welcome for anyone who enjoys having a good time and "really good sound systems". The creator received backlash for calling it the "first gqom rave" and he later edited the clip's caption to read "A Gqom Afro Rave incoming Cape Town." Watch the video of the man's gqom event promotion:
SA slams TikToker over gqom
Many people commented on the video arguing that he was not the first person to have a gqom rave. The claim that it was the first event of its kind and his race left many feeling like the video was an instance of cultural appropriation with some arguing that gqom should be gatekept.
According to RA Adviser, gqom (drum in isiZulu) originated from Durban and is a 2010s subgenre of house music and was pioneered by the likes of DJ Lag and Babes Wodumo who helped the genre come mainstream. Read people's complaints about claims of a gqom rave below:
PAL said:
"Love your work - but it isn’t the first gqom rave in CPT. DJs have been bringing it to the city in many ways for years. May not be in the same way as you, but your framing of this is misleading."
Wally slammed the TikToker:
"Colonising Gqom 101."
blackacre added:
"First Gqom rave in Cape Town? What happened to Mr Thela, Temple Boys?! I dunno guys… yay but like… the exaggeration."
frida cashflow commented:
"Do not erase the hard work of black event organisers and DJs that have been curating gqom events in CPT. It’s really gross."
@bibidybobidyboom was upset:
"Stop colonising our music, qgom isn't about to be gentrified , 'gqom rave' yamasimba."
aphiweblose710 added:
"Not you Christopher Columbusing gqom music..like that's why gatekeeping is important. The spirit of Jan Van Riebeeck is within you, colonising Gqom🤨"
Ole. joked:
"Calm down guys he just “discovered” gqom."
Oh Lesedi was unimpressed:
"Just learnt how to pronounce gqom and is now introducing it to us…LOL! 🙃"
Amy Zama added:
"They found gqom. Now they are the 'first' - crazy business."
Lelo declared:
"Gqom raves have existed before you started DJing and they will exist way after you stop. The way you’re engaging with this art is not meaningful. Instead of being belligerent to people."
