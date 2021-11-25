Reality TV stars Bontle and MJ are trending on social media after the reunion episode of Temptation Island SA dropped on Thursday

The viewers of the show have shared that they think Bontle made a bad choice when she decided to fall in love with Nthabi's ex, MJ

The young couple, who met for the first time in the show, also opened up abput their relationship during a Q&A session before the reunion episode aired

Bontle and MJ are trending on social media after the reunion episode of Temptation Island SA aired on Thursday, 25 November. The reality TV show stars fell in love on the show. They were total strangers when they first met.

Using the hashtag #TemptationIslandSA, the viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bontle and MJ's relationship. Most of the viewers disapprove of their newfound love.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MukhethwaMudza1 said:

"MJ is a narcissist, it’s sickening."

@Sinesipo wrote:

"It’s the fact that he can’t express himself for me and he thinks he can. And that he’s grown."

@LeratoMannya commented:

"Yoh haai he upsets me. I just know my mom is going to be upset when she watches today’s episode."

@_Katlego___ said:

"Hope Bontle isn't serious ka this Popeye, MJ."

@iiam_riri wrote:

"Lmao, bathong Bontle believes in indoda more than anything and one thing about this one, he'll definitely embarrass you."

@SoletheBanker added:

"Both Nthabi and Bontle deserve better than MJ but they don't want to."

TshisaLIVE reports that Bontle and MJ opened up about their relationship during a Q&A ahead of the reunion. When Bontle was asked if MJ can be trusted, she said:

"I think I’m going to give MJ the benefit of the doubt... I really feel like I’m confident that MJ wouldn’t cheat on me because, well, you know! I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt."

MJ explained that he decided to leave with Bontle after his ex in the show, Nthabi, left the show single.

"She made her choice, and I made my choice to leave with Bontle."

