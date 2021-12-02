Showmax original series The Wife has built itself a rather large fanbase over the last three weeks and its fans are very vocal

Last weeks trio of episodes ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger that had fans waking up at 5am today holding thumbs to see what Hlomu does next

Mqhele and Hlomu's story has many in a chokehold as they wait to see what unfolds and after this week, many were left questioning Hlomu

The Wife is without a doubt one of the most talked-about shows in Mzansi at the moment. The three episodes a week thing is killing fans but the storyline has viewers gripped. Hlomu and Mqhele are the fan favourites but with Mqhele's stunts last week and Hlomu's poor decision making, peeps are left feeling a little unimpressed.

In its premiere week, SowetanLIVE reported that novel based series The Wife smashed all kids of Showmax records. The show became the most streamed show in the app's history, beating international heavyweights like Game of Thrones.

One thing that has stayed the same through the weeks is that The Wife never fails to make trending charts. On Thursdays, without fail, Twitter will be flooded with commentary about Mqhele and MaHlomu's relationship.

Last week, everyone's favourite Zulu man showed fans a completely different side of himself. Fans were ready to cancel Mqhele for laying his hands on Hlomu and her decision to go back home to KwaMashu had many believing that she was cancelling him too.

After a square-up with Hlomu's protective dad and some shunning from the family, lessons were definitely being learnt. Tweeps were left feeling disappointed when the episode ended with the precious Hlomu walking right back into Mqhele's arms. The Twitter streets came alive as viewers weighed in on her choices.

@Ipyo said:

"Another week of watching people praise and romanticise an abuser. Yet no one ever understands why abused women stay with their abusers."

@atlegangoabile wrote:

"Hlomu really said my man over my father, she’s willing to be disowned by her own father Bathong and that’s funny because she’s really telling us that Mqhele is the hill she’s willing to die on."

