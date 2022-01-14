Viewers of Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen are applauding the show for highlighting the different kinds of abuse that exist within relationships

Clive has been getting away with quite a bit of unsavoury behaviour and Akhona has finally found her voice in the relationship

Fans of the show have voiced their pride in the young lady's ability to be able to let her abuser know that enough is enough

Last nights episode of The Queen was the embodiment of "what comes up must come down". Clive's days of getting away with abusive tendencies seem to have come to an end. Akhona's name is making trends lists and as peeps gush over her bravery.

Akhona has made viewers of 'The Queen' beyond proud of her for using her voice against Clive. Image: @ilovekhanya and @lebohang_msiza

Clive's storyline on The Queen seems to be nearing a rather sad ending. While some fans rejoice at the idea of the manipulative charmer being removed from Akhona's life, some fear the extent of mob justice.

After last nights episode of the Ferguson Films production, Twitter filled with viewers opinions on the big moment that Akhona took her voice back from the infamous Clive. The character played by Khanya Mkangisa has made many fans proud.

With the help of her loving friend Schumaker, Akhona was able to finally turn her back on the man she was set to marry and let him face the repercussions of his actions. Reacting to the iconic moment for Khanya's character, viewers took to Twitter:

@Boohlay_full wrote:

"Proud of Akhona for standing up for herself."

@Kgalalaleloboika1 said:

"Best decision #Akhona has ever made."

@Noziphoe_Mazibel tweeted:

"Big ups to Akhona."

According to teasers on Buzz South Africa, Akhona's actions may have just been the step needed to solve the Clive problem once and for all.

‘The Queen’ sparks conversation around abuse patterns, Akhona blind to Clive’s red flags

Briefly News previously reported that an episode of The Queen ignited a very important conversation on social media. Viewers were analysing Clive's reaction to a disagreement with Akhona and called out his toxic behaviour. The comments flooded in as tweeps compared their thoughts.

Clive has not been the biggest fan of Georgina and Akhona's friendship and he is making big decisions to show his disapproval.

Akhona went out with her friend and came home to a cancelled wedding by her rage-filled partner. The Twitter streets agree that Clive's reaction was a bit rash and that there are definite signs of abuse looming.

