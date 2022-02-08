Khuli Chana has revealed that he's ready to take over Mzansi TV screens with Season 2 of The Originators

Following the success of Season 1 of the hip-hop show, rap fans shared that they are looking forward to watching the new season of the show

The rapper-turned-presenter hosted some of the biggest new and old school rap acts in Mzansi during the last instalment of the Trace show

Khuli Chana has announced that Season 2 of The Originators is on the way. The rapper took to social media recently to share the good news.

Khuli Chana is the host of ‘The Originators’. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

The rapper-turned-presenter hosts some of the finest hip-hop acts in the show. He brings cats from the new school as well as the OGs in the rap game to discuss some of the burning issues in the local hip-hop space.

The artist, who is married to Lamiez Holworthy, took to Twitter to let all the rap heads in Mzansi that it's about to go down. According to SAHipHopMag, Khuli Chana captioned his post:

"#TheOriginators season 2 coming soon on @TRACE_Inter."

Peeps took to his timeline and shared that they can't wait to catch their fave show on TV especially after the success of Season 1.

@EmmanuelFolley4 wrote:

"KILL 'EM king Khuli....I know you got this."

@Mo_Charisma added:

"Great news, King."

Khuli Chana features Lamiez Holworthy in 'Buyile' music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana took to social media recently to share a teaser of his music video for his new track titled Buyile.

The rapper features his gorgeous wife in the litty music video. Instead of using a model in the video, the star decided to serve Mzansi couple goals by featuring his bae, Lamiez Holworthy.

In the snippet the musician shared on Twitter on Tuesday, 27 April, he can be seen rapping in front of the camera while his bae dances next to him. The popular figure in the South African rap scene captioned his post:

"Just got the final video cut of #Buyile. YA BABA!!!! BABING!!!!!"

