The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam have taken to social media to share that the corrupt tender storyline has run its course

Following another episode where the issue is being dragged, Mzansi peeps urged the show’s scriptwriters to change the storyline

Some fans of the show also said that they are not buying Alfios memory loss story, they think its all fake

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to air their grievances. Following another intriguing episode, many are feeling that the tender storyline between Alfred Magongwa (Putla Sehlapelo), his wife Celia Magongwa (Shoki Mmola), and his employee Alfios has run its course and should be put to rest.

"The corrupt tender storyline in 'Skeem Saam' is now boring": Viewers: Image: @SkeemSaam3/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Viewers called upon those behind the production of the show to change the corrupt tender storyline as it is now boring.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said:

“#SkeemSaam this tender storyline was interesting but because it's getting dragged it's starting to be a bore.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Apart from the corrupt tender issue, peeps are also feeling that Alfios is faking his memory-loss story. Alfios lost his memory when he was pushed down a cliff by his boss Alfred Magongwa. He was pushed because he wanted out of the corrupt tender deal and was going to confess everything to the police iHarare.com reports.

@PebetseMothapo_ wrote:

"I believe that Alfios is faking the amnesia."

@Muvhumbi1 said:

"The Alfios storyline is slowly making me lose interest in the story."

Mzansi viewers say they’re bored of unnecessary scenes on The Wife: “These 3 Episodes Were Meh”

Briefly News reported that The Wife was the talk of the town on the internet again a few weeks ago; however, fans were singing a different tune this time around.

Audiences who tuned in to watch the episodes were at odds with some of the additional scenes in the show. Netizens were not shy to let it be known that their favourite series was letting them down with some of the things that unfolded on screen.

They even called the production out for adding filler scenes to drag out their seasons. Additionally, viewers tore into the elderly couple that showed up in one of the episodes, calling them boring.

Source: Briefly News