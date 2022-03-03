Viewers of the polygamy themed reality television show Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? are airing their views on some characters on the show

Peeps took to social media after Wednesday's episode to reveal how one madala had left them in stitches

The madala who could not hold back his laughter when a story about the use of muthi was mentioned on the show

Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? is one of the many reality TV shows that South Africans enjoy. The polygamy themed show is a spinoff from Mnakwethu season 2.

'Mnakwethu Happily Ever After?' viewers have shown some love to the old man who could not hold his laughter during the show. Image: @zoey_ncetani/Twitter

This new season is a follow up to the last show where husbands had asked their wives for permission to marry second wives.

Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? started trending following Wednesday's explosive episode. Many viewers took to Twitter to share that one madala in the show had left them in stitches.

@paschlyn1 commented:

"That madala wearing a hat is mei am him yhoo#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter"

@Gracy_Kham said:

"I’m here for Madala with a hat… he is finished with laughter."

@pablowamasester comments:

"#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter not that madala with a hat laughing at the muti story"

@___pitsi wrote:

"Bona this madala can't even hold himself."

@Ntwenhl83017944 noted:

"This madala is everything, he always makes my Wednesday. Always laughing at his son #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter"

