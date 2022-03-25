Jojo and Mabusi's names are trending on social media as viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban discuss the spicy drama between the two ladies

A new episode of the reality TV show dropped on Showmax this Friday morning and the fans of the show are loving the developing beef between Jojo and Mabusi

Mabusi told Jojo that she could afford to buy the designer clothes she rocks when Jojo got hot under the collar after Mabusi said her rich husband is old

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Real Housewives of Durban castmates Jojo and Mabusi are topping the trends list after the latest episode of the reality TV show dropped on Friday, 25 March.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ stars Jojo and Mabusi's juicy drama got the viewers talking. Image: @jojo.robinson, @mabusis3/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show are discussing how Mabusi responded to the nasty remarks Jojo made to her face. Jojo got hot under the collar when Mabusi said her hubby is old.

In retaliation, Jojo then questioned where Mabusi gets the money to buy her designer clothes. In response, Mabusi told Jojo where to get off. Mabusi called Jojo, who has a rich hubby, a "spoilt wife".

Mabusi added that she can afford everything she buys for herself, unlike Jojo, who gets everything from her hubby. Peeps took to Twitter to react to the juicy drama between the two ladies.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@tshepi_mabs said:

"Jojo is such a classist!! She doesn’t rate Mabusi one bit and I dislike that!"

@MaNgcobo8818 wrote:

" 'Wena you are just a spoiled wife who gets anything she wants. Mina I buy things for myself' - Mabusi 2022."

@kelow_C commented:

"Mabusi cleared JoJo hey. 'Mina I buy it for myself because I can afford it wena you’re just a spoilt wife'."

@paballo_patsa said:

"It's hard for Jojo to fathom that there are women out there who work for what they have. Who don't rely on any man. This girl is dizzier than Annie."

@TeeeCee added:

"Jojo saying to Mabusi I don’t know if you’re wealthy. Heeeeyy this woman. OMG she’s rude!!"

RHOD viewers show love to Nonku Williams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi showed love to The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams. The viewers of the reality show were again not happy that the rest of the cast members always gossip about Nonku when she's not around.

Nonku's name and the hashtag #RHOD topped the trends list as fans reacted to the latest episode of the show, which dropped this Friday, 11 March.

Nonku's stans said sis is in fact the show, claiming that she's the only one among her castmates who brings spicy content to the show every week. Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Durban.

Source: Briefly News