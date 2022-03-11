The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are showing love to Nonku Williams for giving them spicy content while dealing with the rest of the "mean girls"

Nonku's name is trending high on social media as the fans give her her flowers for carrying the show on her back and for not bowing down to any of her castmates

Even media personalities such as Lasizwe agree that Nonku is serving juicy content on the reality TV and they are also here for it

Mzansi is showing love to The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams. The viewers of the reality show are again not happy that the rest of the cast members are always gossiping about Nonku when she's not around.

Nonku's name and the hashtag #RHOD are topping the trends list as fans react to the latest episode of the show which dropped this Friday, 11 March.

Nonku's stans are saying sis is in fact the show, claiming that she's the only one among her castmates who brings spicy content to the show every week. Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Durban.

@Bongiwe80296991 said:

"Nonku is growing on me chile, I mean singayini ngaphandle kwe appearance yakhe. In fact she is the show."

@Mini_Palesa commented:

"QUEEN NONKU. She doesn’t kiss *ss this one. What you see is what you get. Without her there’s no #RHOD #RHODurban."

@KK_Phatlane wrote:

"I’m starting to like Nonku yazi, she’s not here for the nonsense."

Lasizwe added:

"I bet Nonku is so tired from carrying the show on her back… She is my fighter."

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers defend Nonku Williams

