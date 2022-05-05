The Wife fans took to social media to vent their frustration after Showmax failed to drop all three episodes of their favourite telenovela on Thursday morning

The video-on-demand service tried to apologise for the delay, but the viewers who woke up at 5am to watch the episodes were not happy

Showmax drops three new episodes of the soapie every Thursday, but some people shared that they were only able to watch one or two episodes in the morning

The Wife fans are not having it after Showmax failed to drop all three episodes of the telenovela on Thursday morning, 5 May.

‘The Wife’ fans are not happy after Showmax released only 2 episodes. Image: @hlomuthewife_on_showmax

Source: Instagram

Viewers of the soapie took to social media to share how frustrated they were when they woke up early, only to find that there were episodes that were still locked around 5am.

Showmax usually drops three new episodes every Thursday and some fans wake up before sunrise to watch before they went to work. Seeing all the smoke, the "subscription video-on-demand service" took to Twitter to apologise to the "5am Club".

"Ya, San'bon! Two new episodes of #TheWifeShowmax are now available but there is a delay on the S2 finale. Apologies to the 5am Club; we’ll let you know as soon as it’s live."

The viewers, who were having none of it, took to the timeline to vent out their frustration following the delay.

@Refilwe58723476 wrote:

"We need more episodes..."

@thokoliscious84 said:

"Thought I was crazy, kept on updating."

@MalevuMandisa commented:

"Imagine waking up early at 5am so you can watch all episodes before you go to work, then boom, they only upload one episode."

@its_phenyo wrote:

"They locked Episode 36, mxm."

@__Sibalukhulu said:

"Dude! Same! Lapho, I'll have to wait until 6pm to watch those episodes, if they do upload more!"

@Buccwe_Nxumalo wrote:

"Such disrespect from Showmax."

@IgnatiaSindane added:

"They uploaded 34 & 35 only."

The Wife viewers show Sambulo major love

