The Estate has revamped its cast for Season 3 and introduced a new family, the Nobengelas, to shake things up on the show

The new season premiered on Monday night and the SABC 3 telenovela's viewers shared their excitement after seeing the likes of Dumisani Mbebe and Lerato Mvelase, among others, join the show

Fan faves such as Aubrey Poo, who plays the role of Castro Kamanga, and Jo-Anne Reyneke, who plays the character of Lwandle, have also returned for the new season

The cast of The Estate has been revamped for Season 3. A new family, the Nobengelas, have been added to the star-studded cast of the SABC 3 telenovela.

'The Estate' cast got a revamp for Season 3, which premiered on Monday.

The new season of the show premiered on Monday night, 18 July. Popular actors Dumisani Mbebe, Lerato Mvelase, Siya Xaba and Samke Makhoba have been cast as the new family in town, the Nobengelas.

ZAlebs reports that the family, with riches and political connections, is set to shake things up. SABC 3 took to Instagram to introduce the members of the new family to their viewers. The channel captioned its post:

"Meet the new Family at 19:00 on #TheEstateOn3!"

The viewers' faves, Castro Kamanga, portrayed by Aubrey Poo, Lwandle, a role played by Jo-Anne Reyneke and Jo, a character portrayed by Lorcia Cooper, have all returned for Season 3 of the drama series.

The fans of the show took to SABC 3's comment section to share their thoughts on the new cast members.

sithokozile_mamba wrote:

"This family ate! It’s giving everything it’s supposed to give."

i.am.lammie.cakesss said:

"I can't contain the excitement."

marvelous_mbali_5011 added:

"@dumdiesel it gives me Don. I can’t wait to see the new family."

Dineo Langa leaves The Estate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Langa has left The Estate. The actress is not part of the third season of the telenovela. Season 3 of the show premiered on Monday night, 18 July.

The stunner portrayed the character of Mmakoena Molefe for the past two seasons. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela did not share why the star is exiting the soapie when he shared the news on his timeline.

Dineo made headlines when she exited The Queen a few months back. Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed views to Dineo's exit from the show. They shared that they enjoyed her character in the show.

