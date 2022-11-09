Giyani - Land of Blood is returning on SABC2 for a third Season after two Season as a leading telenovela on the Mzansi channel

The news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela who shared all the details regarding Giyani S3's debut

Loyal viewers of Giyani are surprisingly unhappy about the decision because they claim Season 2 ended quickly

Mzansi telenovela Giyani - Land of Blood has received the green light for the production of Season 3.

The Xitsonga telenovela set in Giyani Limpopo first made its debut on 01 April 2019. After becoming viewers' fave, Giyani returned for Season 2 on 01 November 2021. Now, the famous telenovela is back for Season 3.

SABC2's 'Giyani - Land of Blood' renewed for Season 3, Viewers confused because Season 2 ended abruptly

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the good news on his Twitter timeline. Phil said Season 3 will debut in February 2023. Mphela wrote:

"Giyani - Land Of Blood, the SABC2 telenovela set in Limpopo, has been greenlit for Season 3. The new season of the Tshedza Pictures produced show will debut in February 2023."

The tweet garnered attention from the show's fans who were not excited about Giyani's return. Many peeps said they didn't understand why Giyani would return for Season 3 when the producers left them hanging when they abruptly ended Season 2.

Not only did Season 2 annoy viewers by ending too quickly, but there were some controversies surrounding it. According to a Kaya 959 news article, fans criticised the production team for casting actors who don't speak Xitsonga.

The new cast, which included Rami Chuene, Senzo Radebe, and Maduvha Maduna, was dragged on social media by loyal fans of Giyani.

Reacting to Giyani making a return for Season 3, angry viewers shared the following posts:

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"How is it renewed for a new season when they didn’t even finish Season 2 "

@DoweDowelani shared:

"Season 2 was cut before it could even end; now they are back with s3, like how?"

@OdirileKube replied:

"Only to Play on t.v for 5 months "

@uHle__011 commented:

"Why are they not renewing Lithapo? "

@Swankoka reacted:

"February 2023 I know it's 2025 December "

@Nhlamulo__M added:

"This show is a mess."

