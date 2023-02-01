South African celebrities are no longer placing their eggs in one basket, but are making sure they have different streams of income

Popular actress Zikhona Bali recently shared the inspiring story of how she ventured into poultry farming

She also urged stakeholders and the government to support young business people like herself

Zikhona Bali added poultry farming to her resumé. The DiepCity star, whose character was recently killed off, said she ventured into poultry farming by coincidence.

Zikhona Balihas revealed how she ventured into poultry farming. Image: @zikhona_bali

Zikhona Bali narrates how she began her poultry business

Speaking to Daily Sun, Zikhona said she was initially interested in cattle farming, but a colleague's father told her to start with chickens first and gradually move to cattle. She said:

"I accidentally got into this business, I wanted to get into cattle farming. The father of someone I worked with has a farm and I wanted to buy a cow from him. However, he advised me to start with chickens and progress to cattle later."

Taking to her Twitter page, Zikhona Bali told fans that she started the business with money she got from her stokvel. She added that she needs a poultry abattoir and more land. She tweeted:

“How did I start? I used my stokvel share. How is it going? I need a poultry abattoir and more land.”

