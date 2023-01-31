Lamiez Holworthy has continued to give her fans and followers baby fever since announcing her pregnancy a few months ago

The star has been serving stunning pregnancy looks and she recently graced the cover of True Love magazine alongside her husband, Khuli Chana

As always, Lamiez flaunted her growing baby bump in the lovely pic as her husband caressed it

Lamiez Holworthy is embracing every step of her pregnancy. The star has been giving fans stunning maternity looks that many have vowed to try.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana looked lovely on the cover of 'True Love' magazine. Image: @lamiez_holworthy.

The popular celebrity has been showing Mzansi that being pregnant doesn’t mean you stop slaying.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana grace True Love magazine cover

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy are one of the most stylish celebrity couples in the country. The stars recently left jaws on the floor when they graced the cover of True Love magazine, looking all kinds of elegant.

Mom-to-be Lamiez flaunted her baby bump in a stunning figure-hugging gown. She sported her popular hairstyle and perfect makeup. Baby daddy Khuli Chana rocked a leather jacket matching trousers as he caressed his wife’s bump.

According to ZAlebs, Lamiez Holworthy said they were dedicating the magazine cover to their unborn son. She also thanked the publication for helping them to “honour their greatest gift together.”

Fans react to Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana’s post

As expected, social media users loved the parents-to-be’s stunning magazine cover. Many flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

@yayarsa said:

"Congratulations gorgeous. This is beautiful ❤️‍"

@khaya_dladla commented:

"Definitely worth my Randela."

@kwambi_king said:

''Life begins at 40, wifey just bought me my first rollie.''

@sinahs_exquisite_cakes wrote:

"My fav couple ❤️ Cuteness at another level."

@ka.tlego3755 wrote:

"My favourite people ❤️❤️."

@janemmapula added:

"Getting myself a copy. Beautiful family❤️"

