How to calculate VAT inclusive and exclusive in South Africa 2022

Taxes stand out as the main sources of revenue for governments across the globe. The governments, in turn, use the revenue to fund development projects to better the lives of their citizens. Common taxes include income tax, customs duty, and value added tax. How do you calculate VAT inclusive and exclusive in South Africa?

Value Added Tax is the levy on a product or service paid by the final consumer when acquiring the service or product. Countries have different rates and methods of arriving at their tariff rates, and so does South Africa.

How to calculate VAT in South Africa 2022

Value Added Tax is a consumption levy at every stage of production of a particular good or service and is directly proportional to value addition. It is essential for people in business to know how to calculate VAT to know how to profit from the products and services they offer. The rate in South Africa is capped at 15%. However, some limited goods and services are exempted and capped at zero rates.

How do I calculate inclusive VAT?

What is a VAT-inclusive price? It is the final price of a commodity that already includes tariff rates. Price-exclusive and price-inclusive VAT relate using the formula; The amount exclusive of the tax multiplied by (the sum of the VAT rate and 100%) divided by 100.

Here is an inclusive example; If the price exclusive is R100, and the VAT rate is 15%, then the amount inclusive is calculated as R100 multiplied by (15% + 100/100), which equals R115.

How do you calculate VAT excluding in South Africa?

Value Added Tax exclusive can be calculated from the final price of a product by using the following formula; The price inclusive, divided by (the sum of VAT rate and 100% multiplied by 100).

Take, for instance, this VAT-exclusive sample. With a price of R115 and a tariff of 15%, the price exclusive will be R115 divided by {(100 + 15%) multiplied by 100}, which equals R100. That is how to calculate South African VAT.

How to calculate VAT in Excel

Microsoft Excel computer program also comes in handy when using a formula to calculate VAT. Here are a few basic steps to calculate the rate. Take, for instance, a tariff rate of 15% and an exclusive price of R100.

Open the Microsoft Excel program.

In the 1st cell A1, type in the price without tariff (100) and in the 2nd cell B1, divide the tariff rate by 100 (15/100).

Multiply cells A1 and B1 (100 × 15/100), and press enter to get the answer which will be 15.

Add the initial price to the result obtained in the step above. This case will be (100 + 15) = 115. This inclusive price proves that the Value Added Tax is R15.

How do you calculate inclusive value? The Excel formula is summarized as (A1×B1) + A1.

VAT calculator App

The application helps in calculating Value Added Tax automatically by only keying in the price amount and the tariff rate according to the country of residence. It saves from strenuous multiple calculations by using the traditional method of calculations. However, some sites with the calculator algorithm might be unsafe.

What is the VAT rate in South Africa at the moment in 2022?

Every country has its tariff rate. In 2022, the tariff charge on Value Added Tax in South Africa is 15% on all taxable goods and services. However, those exempted from paying are capped at a zero rate. The government had lowered the tariff in some sectors in 2020 to cushion the citizens from the Covid 19 pandemic, but the levy reverted in April 2022 after the specified period.

When did VAT in SA change to 15%?

The rate went up from 14% to 15% on 1st April 2018. This followed an announcement by the then minister of finance, Malusi Gigaba, when delivering the 2018 Budget speech. The rate was capped at 14% for the previous 25 years since 1993.

It is the responsibility of citizens of every country to pay their taxes as their relative laws require them. Knowing how to calculate VAT inclusive is essential, especially for people engaging in business, such as vendors.

