Who is Eloise Mumford’s husband? Inside the actress' love life

Eloise Mumford does not have a husband. Her relationship with Brett Dalton attracted attention around 2022 after the pair shared glimpses of their romance on social media.

Actress Eloise Mumford on January 6, 2020 (L) and with Brett Dalton (R). Photo: Vivien Killilea on Getty Images, @Gally Felter Gonen on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Eloise Mumford has never been married but was romantically involved with fellow actor Brett Dalton after they appeared together in a Hallmark production.

after they appeared together in a Hallmark production. The couple frequently shared moments from their travels, offering a glimpse into their relationship.

Brett Dalton was previously married to Melissa Trn for over six years before their divorce in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Eloise Mumford Date of birth 24 September 1986 Age 39 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth Olympia, Washington, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Height 5’7” (170 cm) Weight 123 lbs (56 kg) Parents Tom Mumford and Nancy Smith Siblings Anna and Kai Marital status Single Ex-partner Brett Dalton Education Nova Middle School, Annie Wright Schools, Capital High School, New York University, and Atlantic Acting School Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who is Eloise Mumford's husband?

Eloise Mumford has never been married, despite ongoing public curiosity about her romantic life. While she has been linked to notable figures, her most public relationship was with actor Brett Dalton.

Their relationship initially drew attention for its balance of privacy and openness. Although they maintained discretion, they occasionally shared affectionate moments publicly. According to Entertainment Now, Dalton once posted on Instagram:

Easily one of the best weeks of my life. I’m thankful every day for this little creature in all her weirdness. Without you, what would I even be doing? And thanks to @eloisemumford for riding the Harry Potter ride with her 5 times in a row after I got motion sick.

Facts about Eloise Mumford. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

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Brett Dalton and Eloise Mumford met on a movie set

The actors’ relationship began after they appeared together in a Hallmark Christmas movie. Their on-screen chemistry transitioned into a real-life connection, leading to frequent outings and shared experiences.

During one of their vacations, Mumford reportedly spent time with Dalton’s daughter, offering a glimpse into their blended interactions. They also engaged playfully in each other’s comment sections, often referencing inside jokes that hinted at their bond.

Their relationship ended in less than two years

By late 2022, signs of strain in their relationship became apparent. Their social media interactions declined, and they stopped appearing together in posts. They unfollowed each other, further fueling speculation about a breakup.

Neither party publicly disclosed the exact reasons for their separation. Dalton later hinted at a challenging period in his life. As reported by The List, he shared the following message on Instagram:

2022 was the best and worst year of my life. I seriously don't know how I got through it at times. So don't believe everything on Instagram, behind all the filters, we're all real people going through real things.

Brett Dalton at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on February 6, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Mumford does not have any children

Rumours about Eloise Mumford's kids are untrue. While she spent time with Dalton’s daughter during their relationship, she has never been married or had biological children.

The actress has a net worth of $2 million

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Eloise Mumford has an estimated net worth of $2 million, earned through her acting career. Brett Dalton is also reported to have a net worth of $3 million from his work in the entertainment industry.

Frequently asked questions

What is Brett Dalton doing now? He is currently focused on his acting career while raising his daughter.

He is currently focused on his acting career while raising his daughter. Who was Hope on Chicago Fire ? Eloise Mumford portrayed the character.

Eloise Mumford portrayed the character. What is Eloise Mumford doing now? She continues to focus on her acting career and appeared in the 2025 movie Villa Amore as Liara Taylor.

She continues to focus on her acting career and appeared in the 2025 movie as Liara Taylor. Who is Eloise Mumford related to? The actress has an older sister, Anna, and a younger brother, Kai.

Conclusion

Eloise Mumford does not have a husband. She has maintained a relatively private personal life, particularly following her breakup with Brett Dalton in 2022. She remains focused on advancing her acting career and pursuing new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

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Source: Briefly News