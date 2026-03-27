Who is Eloise Mumford’s husband? Inside the actress' love life
Eloise Mumford does not have a husband. Her relationship with Brett Dalton attracted attention around 2022 after the pair shared glimpses of their romance on social media.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Eloise Mumford has never been married but was romantically involved with fellow actor Brett Dalton after they appeared together in a Hallmark production.
- The couple frequently shared moments from their travels, offering a glimpse into their relationship.
- Brett Dalton was previously married to Melissa Trn for over six years before their divorce in 2019.
Profile summary
Full name
Eloise Mumford
Date of birth
24 September 1986
Age
39 years old (as of March 2026)
Place of birth
Olympia, Washington, United States of America
Current residence
United States of America
Nationality
American
Height
5’7” (170 cm)
Weight
123 lbs (56 kg)
Parents
Tom Mumford and Nancy Smith
Siblings
Anna and Kai
Marital status
Single
Ex-partner
Brett Dalton
Education
Nova Middle School, Annie Wright Schools, Capital High School, New York University, and Atlantic Acting School
Profession
Actress
Net worth
$2 million
Social media
Who is Eloise Mumford's husband?
Eloise Mumford has never been married, despite ongoing public curiosity about her romantic life. While she has been linked to notable figures, her most public relationship was with actor Brett Dalton.
Their relationship initially drew attention for its balance of privacy and openness. Although they maintained discretion, they occasionally shared affectionate moments publicly. According to Entertainment Now, Dalton once posted on Instagram:
Easily one of the best weeks of my life. I’m thankful every day for this little creature in all her weirdness. Without you, what would I even be doing? And thanks to @eloisemumford for riding the Harry Potter ride with her 5 times in a row after I got motion sick.
Brett Dalton and Eloise Mumford met on a movie set
The actors’ relationship began after they appeared together in a Hallmark Christmas movie. Their on-screen chemistry transitioned into a real-life connection, leading to frequent outings and shared experiences.
During one of their vacations, Mumford reportedly spent time with Dalton’s daughter, offering a glimpse into their blended interactions. They also engaged playfully in each other’s comment sections, often referencing inside jokes that hinted at their bond.
Their relationship ended in less than two years
By late 2022, signs of strain in their relationship became apparent. Their social media interactions declined, and they stopped appearing together in posts. They unfollowed each other, further fueling speculation about a breakup.
Neither party publicly disclosed the exact reasons for their separation. Dalton later hinted at a challenging period in his life. As reported by The List, he shared the following message on Instagram:
2022 was the best and worst year of my life. I seriously don't know how I got through it at times. So don't believe everything on Instagram, behind all the filters, we're all real people going through real things.
Mumford does not have any children
Rumours about Eloise Mumford's kids are untrue. While she spent time with Dalton’s daughter during their relationship, she has never been married or had biological children.
The actress has a net worth of $2 million
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Eloise Mumford has an estimated net worth of $2 million, earned through her acting career. Brett Dalton is also reported to have a net worth of $3 million from his work in the entertainment industry.
Frequently asked questions
- What is Brett Dalton doing now? He is currently focused on his acting career while raising his daughter.
- Who was Hope on Chicago Fire? Eloise Mumford portrayed the character.
- What is Eloise Mumford doing now? She continues to focus on her acting career and appeared in the 2025 movie Villa Amore as Liara Taylor.
- Who is Eloise Mumford related to? The actress has an older sister, Anna, and a younger brother, Kai.
Conclusion
Eloise Mumford does not have a husband. She has maintained a relatively private personal life, particularly following her breakup with Brett Dalton in 2022. She remains focused on advancing her acting career and pursuing new opportunities in the entertainment industry.
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Maya and Michael went Instagram official with their relationship in 2019 and have since welcomed two children.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com