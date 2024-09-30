The best enemies-to-lovers books that will keep you hooked

Millions of people turn to novels as an escape from reality and a way to relax and unwind. Novels with an enemies-to-lovers theme are prevalent, but which ones are the highest-rated? Here, we discuss some of the most popular best enemies-to-lovers books to entertain you.

There is a seemingly endless supply of themes that readers can indulge in. However, the enemies-to-lovers theme is among one of the most popular choices. Readers enjoy watching an unexpected romance slowly unfold within the pages of their favourite books, with other exciting themes, including fantasy and action, perfectly topping off their reading experience.

Enemies-to-lovers romance books are not new; the theme has been prominent in novels for centuries. Each of these novels has varying other themes to further the plot, from dark fantasy to action and different themes that readers commonly love.

Top 8 enemies-to-lovers books

What are some of the most beloved novels within this popular genre? Here are some of the best enemies-to-lovers books based on reader reviews, in no specific order:

8. Crave

Crave has paranormal themes.

Author : Tracy Wolff

: Tracy Wolff Release date : April 7, 2020

: April 7, 2020 Genres : Young adult literature, fantasy, paranormal fiction

: Young adult literature, fantasy, paranormal fiction Rating: 4.6/5 on Amazon South Africa

Among many enemies-to-lovers book recommendations, Crave is an enticing novel that combines romance, fantasy, and fiction with an intriguing element of the paranormal. Based on the vast Alaskan wilderness, seemingly normal 17-year-old Grace Foster is dealing with losing both parents to a sudden car accident and moving from San Diego to a colder, harsher environment. Grace notices she is unlike the teens around her, who seem to have paranormal powers.

7. Fourth Wing

This popular rivals-to-lovers book is heavily based in a mystical world.

Author : Rebecca Yarros

: Rebecca Yarros Release date : April 5, 2023

: April 5, 2023 Genres : Fantasy, fiction, romance

: Fantasy, fiction, romance Rating: 4.4/5 on Google

Fourth Wing (2023) is an enemies-to-lovers book with a strong fantasy theme. The book follows protagonist Violet Sorrengail, the daughter of the empire's most revered General, thrust into a pristine war college where you have two choices: graduate or die trying. Other readers have stated that his novel is an ideal enemies-to-lovers book for teens, depending on how conservative the family is.

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses

A Court of Thorns and Roses is the first novel in a series of novels.

Author : Sarah J. Maas

: Sarah J. Maas Release date : May 5, 2015

: May 5, 2015 Genres : Fantasy, romance, fiction

: Fantasy, romance, fiction Rating: 4.2/5 on Goodreads

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is the first book of her intriguing book series. The book centres around protagonist Feyre Archeron, a young huntress thrust into the cutthroat world of politics and power within a mythical world where humans and faeries coexist. After she is apprehended and kept captive by High Fae Lord Tamlin, an unlikely alliance develops in a storyline filled with twists and turns.

5. Beach Read

Beach Read follows two struggling writers.

Author : Emily Henry

: Emily Henry Release date : May 18, 2020

: May 18, 2020 Genres : Romance, fiction

: Romance, fiction Rating: 4/5 on Goodreads

Follow two struggling writers who fall in love in Beach Read. Sceptical romance writer January Andrews and literary fiction author Augustus Everett try reconnecting to their creative roots while accidentally falling in love. Both opposites, the writers cross paths over a summer spent at neighbouring beach houses while looking for professional inspiration.

4. Love, Theoretically

Protagonist Elsie Hannaway unexpectedly falls for experimental physicist Jack Smith.

Author : Ali Hazelwood

: Ali Hazelwood Release date : June 13, 2023

: June 13, 2023 Genres : Romance, fiction, fantasy

: Romance, fiction, fantasy Rating: 4.8/5 on Takealot

Theoretical physicist Elsie Hannaway is an adjunct professor by day and a 'fake' girlfriend by night, offering a niche service for a fee. Her double life works out well until she crosses paths with cold-hearted experimental physicist Jack Smith, who stands between her and her dream job as he is on the hiring committee at MIT. Will her wits be enough to outsmart her growing feelings?

3. The Unhoneymooners

The Unhoneymooners is a romantic comedy novel.

Author : Christina Lauren

: Christina Lauren Release date : May 14, 2019

: May 14, 2019 Genres : Romance, comedy, fiction

: Romance, comedy, fiction Rating: 4.1/5 on Google

The Unhoneymooners see the unlikely duo Olive and Ethan, who are opposites, take on the role of newlyweds as they were the only two who did not get food poisoning at their mutual friend's wedding. As they navigate their mutual distrain for one another while pretending to be a happily married couple, they uncover that sometimes opposites do attract in the most surprising ways.

2. The Hating Game: A Novel

The successful novel was adapted into a film in 2021.

Author : Sally Thorne

: Sally Thorne Release date : August 9, 2016

: August 9, 2016 Genres : Romance, fiction, comedy

: Romance, fiction, comedy Rating: 4.6/5 on Amazon South Africa

The Hating Game: A Novel follows competitive colleagues Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman, who are both intrigued by a new job opening at Gammon & Bexley Publishing. To their surprise, the rivals face off for the available Creative Director position and have their hate-fueled relationship develop into something more romantic. The novel was adapted into a film of the same name in 2021, starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell.

1. Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is considered one of the most popular storylines within the genre.

Author : Jane Austen

: Jane Austen Release date : January 28, 1813

: January 28, 1813 Genres : Romance, fiction

: Romance, fiction Rating: 4.6/5 on Google

Pride and Prejudice is considered one of the most popular enemies-to-lovers movies, but it was initially an equally famous novel by successful, world-renowned author Jane Austen. The story follows a wealthy aristocratic landowner, Fitzwilliam Darcy, who reluctantly falls in love with Elizabeth Bennet, the modest daughter of a country gentleman. The duo must tackle their sins of pride and prejudice to allow the heart to conquer all.

What are enemies-to-lovers books?

For those still unsure, enemies-to-lovers books are novels about two individuals who start with disdain toward one another. However, as the storyline develops, they fall unexpectedly in love, with some comedic twists.

What is dark romance?

Dark romance is a genre closely related to the 'enemies-to-lovers' trope. However, it may also contain elements of themes such as violence, trauma, abuse, and morally inept characters.

Who invented the enemies-to-lovers trope?

The theme of growing love from hatred has existed for centuries. However, Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is one of the most well-known examples of classic literature that contains this popular theme.

Is enemies to lovers a bad trope?

The beloved trope can be unconvincing and somewhat unrealistic at times. However, most people enjoy following the unexpected plot twist of two otherwise incredibly different individuals growing fond of one another despite their reluctance surrounding the growing fondness within their relationship.

Enemies-to-lovers books are among the most popular genres within novels. The surprising, all-encompassing romance that the two polar opposite fictional characters experience ignites the romantic in the reader, providing a sense of hope whilst being entertained by the other aspects of the developing storyline.

