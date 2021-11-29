Voëlvry Teasers for December 2021: Catch the series finale!

Dila and Ferman have an engagement party, but Kuzgun crashes the event and kidnaps his ex-wife from her party! Ferman remains unconcerned sure that she will return, but later on, Kuzgun proves that he is just a fraud. Will Dila go on with the marriage plans? Discover how the action unfolds from the following Voëlvry teasers.

Voëlvry is a Turkish series whose finale is on this December. Photo: @kuzgunafrica

Voëlvry, a Turkish series on eExtra, is a crime romance drama about Kuzgun, the son of an honest police officer. His world is ruined when at just 8 years old, his dad is kicked out of the police force after being framed by a close friend. Kuzgun grows up and vows to avenge his family.

Voëlvry December 2021 teasers

The series finale of this thrilling Turkish drama is finally here! The clincher of the show is even more twisted than you could imagine. Catch Voëlvry in English on eExtra on weekdays at 21h30.

Masked gunmen storm the party targeting anyone in their eye of view. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Wednesday, 1st December 2021 - Episode 53

Dila and Ferman plan a meeting, and she sets up a terrific deal. Elsewhere, Meryem finds herself in a critical situation while Kuzgun tries to rescue his mother, but time is running out.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021 - Episode 54

Dila has several internal battles and makes a critical decision as Kuzgun takes revenge on Ali for how he treated his mom. Later on, Kuzgun receives information about his dad as Behram Adivar pays for his actions.

Friday, 3rd December 2021 - Episode 55

Kuzgun and Ferman link up, and he has a feeling that Dila is in the house, but he fails to spot her; this is vital because he plans on kidnapping her that night.

Monday, 6th December 2021 - Episode 56

Kuzgun gets his chance and kidnaps Dila from her engagement celebration, but she is not fighting him off. To his sister's irritation, Ferman willingly lets them leave, knowing in his heart that she will return.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021 - Episode 57

Kuzgun and Dila are in a lonely cabin, and they appear to share an intimate moment; soon after, Dila tells Kuzgun about her decision. Later on, Ferman gets there as Dila walks out of the door while Ali and Sermin ruin a project of Kuzgun. Finally, Kuzgun and Ferman have a cordial showdown.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021 - Episode 58

As Kuzgun leaves, Dila stops him and cautions him against coming close to her and Ferman. Later on, at the launch of their urban renewal project, the new partner discloses his identity. Dila sneaks into Kuzgun and Cihan's neighbourhood to caution him once more. Elsewhere, Cermin is setting up for someone's character to be assassinated by the media.

Dila is shot in the chest. Are her wounds fatal? Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 9th December 2021 - Episode 59

Ferman threatens Kuzgun to decide between his brother or his people; at the same time, Meryem tries her best to introduce Günes and Kuzgun.

Friday, 10th December 2021 - Episode 60

Kuzgun informs Dila that Ferman will never be her husband; Dila has the same sentiments about him and Günes. Elsewhere, Kartal is released from prison amid chaos.

Monday, 13th December 2021 - Episode 61

Meryem gets a letter from Nese that reveals the facts about her heritage; elsewhere, Dila and Ferman are ready to tie the knot, but Kuzgun is a thorn in their side. Nevertheless, Kuzgun continues fighting for his neighbourhood, regardless of who is hurt along the way.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021 - Episode 62

Dila cautions Günes regarding Kuzgun's aggressive actions; as soon as he gets wind of the situation, he confronts his ex-wife. Meanwhile, Ali and Kartal are involved in a physical confrontation.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021 - Episode 63

Kuzgun vows to Dila to reveal Ferman's true colours before they get married, as Cihan is heartbroken when he walks in on Kumru and Firat sharing a romantic moment. It is evident that Günes has plans with Kuzgun.

Thursday, 16th December 2021 - Episode 64

Kuzgun learns that Gunes and Ferman have close family ties; he, later on, wins prominent property in his neighbourhood, which makes Ferman very angry. He also discovers the truth behind his father losing his life, and soon after, Günes confesses her love for him. She does this without knowing that Ferman and Dila are witnessing.

Kuzgun goes to search for answers about his father and heritage. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Friday, 17th December 2021 - Episode 65

Ferman loses his temper when he learns that Günes' feelings for Kuzgun are genuine; meanwhile, Kartal begins work for Ferman, intending to get to Kuzgun using Kartal. Elsewhere, Meryem begs Ferman to let Kuzgun be, but he is not listening to her.

Monday, 20th December 2021 - Episode 66

Things are thick in the family when Günes reveals who she is in love with. Later on, Ferman tips the police to storm Kuzgun's casino. Will Firat and Kumru warn him ahead of time? Ferman's intentions are becoming apparent.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021 - Episode 67

Kuzgun tries to expose Ferman as a fraud, but Dila sticks by him despite the undeniable evidence mounting against him. Meanwhile, Meryem is distraught over the animosity between her sons.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 - Episode 68

Kadir manages to get away from Kuzgun and sets up a meet with Ferman. Soon after, Kuzgun and Dila show up, but Ferman persists that he is innocent. Later on, Kartal is caught red-handed trying to put spyware in Ferman's mobile while Kuzgun is occupied scheming against Behram's associates. Finally, Dila asks Ali to assist her in getting out of the wedding.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021 - Episode 69

Surprisingly, Kuzgun discovers a method of staying out of reach from Behram's associates, it is a violent and noisy solution, but it will keep him safe. Later on, he informs Dila about his progress, but she is unbothered. Her wedding is the next day, and she wears her unwillingness on her sleeves.

Friday, 24th December 2021 - Episode 70

Dila finally gathers enough courage to follow her instincts, and this rubs Ferman the wrong way. At the same time, Ali registers his errors after a candid conversation with his sister. Meanwhile, Kuzgun tries to get Dila back one last time. Will his plan work?

Monday, 27th December 2021 - Episode 71

Series finale!

Kuzgun and Ferman stumble upon something that has the potential to change their destinies. Emotions run unchecked as loose ends are finally tied, and age-old mysteries are finally solved.

On his search for answers, Kuzgun may end up with more questions. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Kuzgun

In the teasers above, he is adamant that he does not want his ex-wife Dila to marry Ferman, someone he considers a fraud. He vows to expose him for what he is, and Dila chooses to disregard the truth when he does. Will he manage to get her away from him?

Ferman

He is initially very confident about where he stands with Dila, but he becomes agitated with Kuzguns' constant interference. Finally, he asks the police to raid his casino in a bid to put him down, but soon after, the two foes discover some damning information.

Are you a fan of the exciting Voëlvry Teasers above? Then ensure you do not miss one episode, tune in to eExtra on weekdays at 21h30. A brand new series Die Put will come in its place once the Voëlvry episodes end.

