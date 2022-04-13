A New Life Starlife: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers, episodes

Watching a movie is an excellent way to unwind after a busy day. So, if you are a fan of Indian soapies, then A New Life Starlife is a must-watch! It has a good storyline that relates well with most middle-class families. So, what is the soapie all about? Find out below!

Indian series offers a heart-warming mix of strong family bonds and overcoming hardships as a team.

So, why should you start watching A New Life Starlife instead of all the other telenovelas out there? The A New Life Starlife Indian series offers a heart-warming mix of strong family bonds and overcoming hardships as a team, along with some essential life lessons learned along the way.

Brief Information and Details on A New Life Starlife

Genre : Drama

: Drama First Episode: April 4 2022

April 4 2022 Total number of episodes : 138

: 138 Total numbers of the season : One

: One Channel : StarLife Africa

: StarLife Africa Network: Star Plus Tv

Star Plus Tv Original name: Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana Tele Country : Indian

: Indian Last Episode: Nil

Nil Time Slot: Monday -Sunday pm WAT, 6 pm CAT

A New Life's plot summary

A New Life Starlife story is based on the life of Amrita and Pritam, who have different lives, but fate brings them together. Amrita is a pregnant widow who struggles to run home expenses, while Pritam has criminal records. However, they later unite and form a strong bond.

A New Life's full story

Amrita is a pregnant widow who struggles to run home expenses, while Pritam has a criminal record.

The story revolves around Sakhujas, a middle-class family mourning the sudden death of their eldest son, Karan Sakhuja. His demise occurred while serving as a health worker. Karan leaves behind his pregnant wife, Amrita, who was left devastated by the death of her husband.

Problems never end for Sakhujas as their sole breadwinners, Guneet and Angad, lose their jobs. To add more salt to injury, Krishnakant Sehgal, Sakhujas's family friend, breaks the promise of giving his daughter Meera's hand for Angad.

Nevertheless, the Sakhujas finally get a tenant, Pritam Choudhary, for part of their house. However, Amrita is not satisfied with Pritam. Pritam has been having fishy deals involving the criminal world, and that is something Amrita is not ready to put up with as their tenant.

Pritam does the unthinkable when he saves Angad's life, which softens Amrita's heart, making her keep him as their tenant. With time, Pritam gets close with the Sakhujas and even starts empathising with their miserable living conditions. Their strong relationship makes Pitam develop strong feelings for Amrita.

Nonetheless, Pritam's past, including his wife, Vishaka, and child, Rahul, gets back into his life when Pritam Choudhary is uncovered to be a fearless IPS official. After the birth of Ansh, when Pritam gets more emotionally connected with the Sakhujas' family and develops a strong feeling for Amrita, he also gets to face one of the treacherous drug mafias, UD.

A New Life Starlife series ended with Sakhujas' Christmas celebration. Pritam, dressed as Santa, brings Karan's ashes to the Sakhujas.

Cast members of A New Life on Starlife

The soap comprises some well-liked actors that flawlessly execute their characters. The show's success can be attributed to the outstanding performance of its actors and actresses. So, who are they?

1. Hasan Zaidi as Pritam Choudhary

Despite facing rejection from Amrita, he manages to win her heart after saving Angad's life, and he is allowed to stay.

Pritam is an Indian television actor. He enters Sakhujas' life as their tenant. Despite facing rejection from Amrita, he manages to win her heart after saving Angad's life. He later develops strong feelings for Amrita.

2. Esha Kansara as Amrita Chopra Sakhuja

The demise of her husband, Karan, continues to affect her, and she regrets not informing him about her pregnancy before he died.

Amrita is Kuljeet and Saroj's daughter, Karan's widow, and Ansh's mother. The demise of her husband, Karan, continues to affect her, and she regrets not informing him about her pregnancy before he died. She later comes to love Pritam.

Other actors and actresses in the series include:

Ankit Narang as Angad

Ishaan Dhawan as Kabir

Cheshta Mehta as Meera

Nakul Vaid as Dr. Karan

Dolly Chawla as Sonia

Swati Shah Acted as Nimrat

Adarsh Gautam as Guneet

Sudhir Pandey as Sukhbir

Sulbha Arya acted as Santosh

S. M. Zaheer as Mansoor

Prashant Pundir as Senior Inspector Nitin Kumar

Ranveer Chahal as Senior Inspector Monty

Mamta Verma as Saroj

Shivani Gosain as Tutu

Prachi Vaishnav as Jassi

Pankaj Kalra as Kuljeet

Shubhangi Latkar as Shabana

Kunal Singh Jerath as Naveen

Jinal Jain as Divya

Preeti Mishra as Kamli

S Ashraf Karim as Sethi

Priya Rathore as Dolly

A New Life Starlife airs on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 6.00 pm. You do not have any reason not to watch every episode. The story is also captivating, and the rest of the cast members make the show one of the most exciting on TV. Get the A New Life teasers for April and learn more!

