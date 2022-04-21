The Black Door teasers for April 2022 are here, and the new show has all the reasons to excite you. The show's plot is steaming hot even though it touches on the uncomfortably risqué topics. Its storyline is out of your comfort zone. Therefore, consider adding it to your list if you are looking for an exciting soapie to binge-watch.

The Black Door storyline features the dark underworld of tender fraud, promiscuity and the unspoken facts about being a sex worker. It features the criminal events tied to the world and deciphers the lives of sex workers. Did they choose the job, or did the job choose them? Go through the hints in The Black Door teasers for April 2022 to find out more of what you should brace yourself for in the oncoming episodes.

The Black Door teasers for April 2022

So far, The Black Door episodes have revealed how steamy the show's storyline is. Mam Reb is a woman on a dangerous mission. She is unrelenting and is not willing to back down on the goal. Khaya finds himself in jeopardy since some of The Black Door cast members force him into paying for a crime he did not commit. Is he prepared for the depth of how far he has to go?

Episode 1 - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Missing Money

Chuma tries his level best to keep up with his double life. While doing so, he discovers something that leaves him on the wrong side of Mam Rebecca. Meanwhile, Mam Rebecca is excited that her daughter is back from rehab. She is also excited that she has secured a contract. Her joy is short-lived when she receives a call to inform her that the delivery to bag the contract was not made.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

The Return

Khaya is devastated to get back home and find his mother desperate for medical attention. He is angry that Chuma is no where to be seen. Elsewhere, Rebs does her best to extinguish the fires, although she is intrigued when Chuma's car is found in the river.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Death of a Shepherd

The Sokhulus are devastated when Chuma's body is retrieved. A hand is all that remains of him. Rebs' effort to support a grieving family lands her in a complicated situation where she is humiliated by an old rival.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

The Last Hope

Khaya is frustrated when his dream and taken away within minutes because he does not have the financial capability to finance it. Rebs is frustrated by a squeamish acquaintance and annoyed by a leech at home, while Nka causes a scene at the factory.

Episode 5 - Friday, 15th of April 2022

Fresh Meat

Khaya is introduced to The Black Door and is shocked when one of the clients insists on having their way with him. However, the experience ends badly for the client. Rebs gets furious when he throws up all over the client.

Nka manipulates Boniswa into standing up for him to Rebs, and she takes it a bit too far, but he likes it.

Episode 6 - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Too Good To Be True

Khaya expects the worst after his worst episode with his first client. However, he is relieved when he is given a free pass. Rebs allows him to quit with no consequences. Boniswa is on the road to recovery and wants to take back the reigns of her life, but Nka’s actions are making Rebs doubt her progress.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

A Fate Worse Than Death

As Khaya sits at his mother's bedside, he gets into a fight with his sister. When he thinks things cannot worsen, they receive bad news regarding Nomsa's deteriorating condition. Elsewhere, Rebs' world turns upside down when she fails to persuade the procurement lady to return to The Black Door as a strike looms at the factory.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

Trapped

Reb feels victorious when Khaya returns to The Black Room and says he will take the job. The Sokhulus are devastated and fear the worst for Nomsa since they do not have money to afford her proper medical attention. Nka and Boniswa are shocked by what they discover as they go through the company documents.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

The First Time

Nkanyiso embarks on a dangerous mission to harm Boniswa. He convinces her to take tablets that he knows might hurt her. Romeo hands Khaya a sex kit as he prepares for his first official day at The Black Door. He finally gathers the courage to sleep with his first client.

Episode 10 - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

The Saviour

Rebs smiles to the bank after securing her tender. She is happy that the retrenched factory workers can finally get back to work. Nolitha feels like the pressure of her lies is catching up with her; hence, she musters the courage to face Khanya. She asks him to do the impossible, leaving him shocked.

Elsewhere, a groggy Boniswa cannot comprehend what is happening to her.

Episode 11 - Monday, 25th of April 2022

Forbidden Fruit

Khaya struggles to come to terms with Nolitha's request. He affirms he cannot help her and insists she should tell the truth. Nka's attempts to be in the family's good books do not bear fruits. Elsewhere, Rebs entertains the thought of treating Khaya better as the key to earning more clients and better reviews.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

Wolf in Sheep's Skin

Mam Rebs is excited since things seem to be looking up at the factory and the brothel. However, she is convinced that Nka's niceness is unusual, and she is not willing to let him have a moment of victory.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

If Only They Knew

Khaya gets better reviews at The Black Door. However, he is tired of serving the same client, even though Mam Rebs urges him to keep going. Meanwhile, the Sokhulu family members get into a fight, resulting in Thenji moving out. Nka is startled when his plan to woo Bonnie with marriage fails. However, he considers thinking of another plan to make her change her mind.

Episode 14 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Revelations

Nelly threatens to oust Thenjiwe, and Mam Rebs encourages Kenny to get close to Khaya. Boniswa gets into trouble when she messes up with the labels and eventually loses an important client.

Episode 15 - Friday, 29th of April 2022

A Church Date

Nka microdoses Boniswa, and Rebs races against time to salvage the situation since she cannot afford to lose another client. A frustrated Khaya tries his best to juggle the two worlds. He gets more frustrated when he spots Nandi and Jupiter together at the church.

Khaya

His mother's deteriorating health troubles him. So does his brother's absence. Circumstances force him to take up a job as a sex worker at The Black Door. He is sceptical about the whole experience since it is out of his comfort zone.

His first day at work does not go well, although Mam Rebs extends grace to him. She encourages him to keep going but also grants him the option to quit. Khaya's situation forces him to return and his official first day at work is a success. He pleases Mam Rebs, although he is not comfortable with the idea of serving the same clients. He also feels awful that he has to compromise with his values.

Mam Rebs

She is excited about the connections she has made and how impactful they will be to her business. She gets a sense of relief when her daughter returns from rehab. However, her joy is short-lived when she learns that she might not bag the contract.

She intends to use her brothel to reward her business accomplices who help her secure tenders. However, Khaya is not the best candidate for the job since he throws up on one of her clients. Is fate going to work in her favour?

The gist in The Black Door teasers for April 2022 highlights how eventful the show will be. If you wish to catch full episodes, tune in to e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 21h30. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

Source: Briefly News