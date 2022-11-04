eReality on DStv: Everything to know about the e Family member channel

Entertainment is a significant beneficiary of technological advancement, and the evolution makes it more accessible to people. The launch of eReality on DStv was a dream come true for reality TV shows and series lovers. It has been three years of wholesome content. So, what have you been missing out on if you have not checked it yet?

eReality on DStv is a channel that is dedicated to entertainment. However, it has cut out a niche in showcasing reality shows cutting across different genres. Go through these details as they unpack what you should expect and how to access it.

eReality on DStv

Country South Africa Network eTV Language(s) English Picture format 16:9 (576i SDTV), 16:9 (1080i HDTV) Owner eMedia Investments Sister channels eToonz, eMovies, eExtra, eMovies Extra Rewind, eTV, eNCA, News and Sports

What is eReality channel on DStv?

What is eReality on DStv? In November 2018, eMedia Investments started eReality, its self-packaged channel on Openview satellite TV service. The new channel broadcasts for 16 hours daily, showcasing local and international reality shows and series that never appeared on eTV. Currently, eTV is the most popular reality TV station in South Africa.

Before eReality was flagged off, eMedia conducted extensive research to learn more about viewer preferences. Their findings showed that South Africans are more inclined to watch content on eTV and Openview. Therefore, creating a channel dedicated to reality shows would be better than aggregating reality content on the main eTV channel. The team also figured that the new channel would work best at broadcasting reality content that exclusively airs on Openview.

eReality's shows

The channel's lineup features real-life stories and fascinating characters. The shows are themed around paranormal activity, crime, adventure nature, outrageous obsessions, medical anomalies and bizarre behaviours. Some of the notable titles include:

MasterChef

Family Feud

The Real Housewives

Little Women franchise

Cheaters

The Planet's Funniest Animals

Forensic Files

Paternity Court

The channel also features a true crime genre with several international crime documentaries, including:

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered

The Case Of Caylee Anthony

The Disappearance of Natalie Holloway

Unspeakable Crime: The Killing Of Jessica Chambers

#killerpost and Buried in the Backyard

Current eReality TV shows

So, if you are a reality TV show and series fanatic, these are the titles you could consider sampling:

Braxton Family Values

Date My Family

Hell's Kitchen (USA)

Love & Hip Hop

MasterChef Australia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Tamar & Vince

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New York City

During the channel's launch, eReality showcased new and nostalgic reality entertainment that used to air on eTV. In July 2021, it introduced new and exclusive reality shows and series under the programming block named eKasi.

After the closure of eTV News & Sport, eReality absorbed some of the sporting content that used to air on the news and sports channel. Some of the programmes on the sports channels on eReality include the Premier League and Impact Wrestling.

eReality on DStv in 2022

What channel is eReality on DStv now? You can watch the reality shows and series content on channel 108 on DStv. The channel is accessible to anyone subscribed to DStv compact, compact plus and premium.

Is eReality available on DStv?

Yes, you can access the channel on DStv. It is available on channel 108 and is only accessible on DStv compact, compact plus and premium packages.

Which channel is eKasi on DStv?

eReality launched an all-new 'eKasi' slot. The new slot is dedicated to providing the audience with reality shows zase’kasi. eKasi brings viewers fresh and new shows they can relate to, and the new reality shows will focus on people's problems and offer solutions.

eKasi started airing on 10th July 2022 with four shows. You could catch it on eReality Openview channel 108.

What channel is e on DStv?

In August 2022, the Competition Appeal Court ordered MultiChoice to reinstate four eTV-supplied channels from eMedia back on DStv. The order came after MultiChoice decided not to extend eTV's carriage contract. The ruling also prompted eMedia to pay the TV operator competition commission.

These details about eReality on DStv unpack so much about the channel and why you should consider checking it out.

