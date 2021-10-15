@KingDon_za wants to know what people wear when they are at work and he's using Twitter to get answers

People from all over Mzansi and different career backgrounds are sharing their work looks online

The post is getting plenty of attention with thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets as people share their snaps

Popular Twitter user, @KingDon_za, who has over 40k followers, wants to get insider details about Saffas' workwear looks when. His post is receiving major attention on the platform with close to 4 000 likes and over 300 retweets as people share pics of themselves when they are busy at the grind.

Saffas are not shy to share their work looks. Image: @KingDon_za/Twitter and @Mamdlul/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Saffas from various professions responded to the post by showing @KingDon_za how they rock up to work. Some were nurses, teachers and delivery people, but the biggest response came from policemen and policewomen as they pose with their uniform while on duty.

The post is captioned:

"How do you look when you at work?"

Take a look for yourself

Saffas wasted no time sharing their looks and the thread provides a glimpse into the everyday lives of people as they make their money.

Let's dive in to some of the comments:

