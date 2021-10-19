The world's youngest professor will touch down in SA soon and he is excited to experience the rich culture of the country

Soborno Isaac Bari, who is only nine, is being honoured by the Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management

Bari was interviewed by eNCA and revealed he started learning maths when he was just a one-year-old

National news provider, eNCA, interviewed Soborno Isaac Bari, who is the youngest professor in the world at just nine years old. Bari is a professor in maths and science and he wants to use his intelligence to better society and create a more sustainable world.

Bari will soon be bestowed with the prestigious Da Vinci Laureate. Image: Soborno Isaac Bari/eNCA

Bari is arriving in South Africa on Sunday and he will be honoured with a Da Vinci Laureate in Social Architecture at the Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management in Gauteng. In the interview, Bari says he is excited to be in the country and experience the rich culture.

He reveals he is passionate about education, especially maths, because he loves playing around with numbers. The intelligent young man went on to say that his dad, who is also a mathematician, taught him the subject between the ages of one and three.

According to a representative from the institute, the award is being bestowed on Bari as he represents the hope of a new way of being and inspires others to solve complex problems. The rep went on to say:

"The award recognises social architects who are a rare breed of individuals who are able to change how we frame who we are as a society."

When Bari isn't busy, he likes to relax by playing chess, basketball and riding his bike.

