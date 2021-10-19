He may still be sidelined at Kaizer Chiefs but goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele, is making waves on social media

Khune’s wife recently headed to Durban and enjoyed herself as she spent some time on holiday with her beautiful children

Siphelele can be seen spending quality moments on the beach as well as having a great time with her kids as she balanced leisure and parenting

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele, recently spent quality time with her children in Durban. Sphelele headed online to share a number of stunning snaps as she gave a glimpse of her stay in Durbz.

The beautiful lady caused a storm on social and her fans are now reacting to the well-captured snaps. Looking at the reactions, some people are really impressed with the kids and their mommy’s pic on the beach.

At the same time, some peeps are also praying for the beauty to have more blessings coming her way. From a five-star hotel stay to enjoying fine weather on the beach as well as spending time with her kids, Briefly News takes a look at the snaps. She wrote on Instagram:

“Ni sure akumina ofike neheat eThekwini?”

@Sthokomrsmkhize said:

“Babies.”

@_Davy.M said:

“So beautiful.”

@SLindomlondo said:

“Mommy bear and her baby bears.”

@mazan80 said:

“Ngyakhuleka uSathane uze angangeni... ngiwuthandani lomdeni webabooo.”

@Petchuolate said:

“’Mommy and her gals nibahle abantu bam.”

@Lungislicegal said:

“That’s swimwear.”

@Zinhlebeauty said:

“Waze wamuhle.”

@ZeemaK said:

“Yooooh sisi.”

@Masegoolyn said:

“MaKhune.”

