“Fave Couple”: Inside Siya and Rachel Kolisi's Safari Getaway with Their Kids
- Springboks and Cell C Sharks superstar Siya Kolisi recently enjoyed some family time at a game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal
- Kolisi shared beautiful snaps and he posed with his wife, Rachel, and children while enjoying wildlife watching a zebra, giraffe and elephants
- The bulky rugby star says as parents, they needed some time off their busy schedules as they visited Phinda Private Game Reserve
Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi recently spent some time out with his lovely family. The Gqeberha-born rugby star took his family on a safari outing. The Cell C Sharks star went out with the family to Phinda Private Game Reserve and the snaps are attracting positive remarks.
The beautiful game reserve is based in KwaZulu-Natal and houses animals such as giraffes, elephants and zebra, among others.
The rugby superstar is also praised for loving his wife and kids and Briefly News collected a few reactions from many sports lovers and social media users. Kolisi posted on social media:
“Abazali getting some much needed moya opholileyo asbonge @rachel_kolisi”
The post reads:
@Matthewstone said:
“Faves.”
@Vuyoolweoscar said:
“Lonto niphole nibahle ndiyanithanda!”
@lauodell said:
“Honestly my fave couple!!!!”
@Seonekhaketla said:
“Shark attack survivors... Looks awesome!”
@Miss.Mills said:
“Your daughter is always on her own chill mode yazi.”
@Mrs_Obaray said:
“I am in love with this couple, don’t you agree @riks2013.”
@Zaiboenisa said:
“I love your jeans @rachel_kolisi, where are they from?”
@Whitelightning011 said:
“Possibly the most adorable couple I’ve seen!”
Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel pens a gushing message about the Springboks skipper
Taking a glance at previous stories, Briefly News published that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, has provided a glimpse into the private life of her husband by taking to social media to praise the Rugby World Cup star.
In a latest Instagram post, Rachel says she wishes everyone could know how humble Siya is on a personal level, labelling the bulky rugby player as a man with a beautiful heart. Kolisi recently completed his switch from DHL
Stormers and joined Cell C Sharks in Durban, a move that has received the backing of former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer.
Meyer's sentiments also come on the back of the Durban franchise's decision to name the Port Elizabeth-born player their skipper. Rachel Kolisi wrote on Instagram:
“I wish you all had the opportunity to know him personally. What a heart. What a man.”
