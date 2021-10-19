Another funny tweet is keeping Mzansi social media users seriously happy as Nando’s hit back at one of their loyal clients

The fast-food outlet is asked by a customer why they couldn't open at 8am instead of 10am and many people are finding the clap-back really funny

South Africans are praising the Nando’s PR and social media team for delivering yet another funny comment on social media

Nando’s has headed online to share a hilarious clap-back aimed at one of their loyal customers. The bubbly woman asked the food store why they couldn’t open their restaurant at 8am instead of 10am.

As usual, the social media admin didn’t hesitate to return a funny jab at the local woman, who says she was dying of a hangover and wanted something spicy. Looking at the reactions, Mzansi is left in stitches and there are seriously funny comments from the social media post.

@Iam_Khumbudz0 wrote on Twitter:

“@NandosSA should open at 8am. My babbalas only wants that full chicken with extra sauce. Now I gotta wait till 10am...”

The fast-food outlet didn’t waste time and hit back at the young lady with a powerful yet funny comment. It reads:

“Askies ausi, mara our "ha re tsamaye rona, re robala mo" bundles are depleted. We'll see you ka 10am.”

Nando's has just delivered another funny comment to the client. Image: @Iam_Khumbudz0/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Therry_Thesebe said:

“Mara it's summer, you should open early since the sun is out at 5am.”

@NandosSA said:

“Even in summer, we're marinating in beauty sleep ka 5am.”

@Magebane92 said:

“Yho wena Nando's. Hay niyakwazi umvala umlomo umntu.”

@RKay001 said:

“Opening kae bonaaa Ai khoonaaa @NandosSA. We need you 24hrs le drive-thru e shapo bo ma walk-thru nyana.”

@Koloberyms said:

“Mara Nandi o bjang? Ga ke rate nama ya branch ya Tzaneen, ere o kare ke nandos lite.”

@SiphoEupred said:

“Just open at 7am for extra hot coffee.”

Mgijimi: Nando's claps back at troll over rolls, SA left in stitches

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one local guy decided to hit out at Nando's and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour.

Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab.

The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

hey also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong. So, he cannot blame their delicious rolls. Despite many social networkers finding the tweet funny, some added salt to the wound and said the guy was badly assaulted with the rolls.

Nando's responded: “Data ere Tsho! Halfway through a make-up tutorial, then you wanna blame our rolls? Wa re phaphela.”

Source: Briefly.co.za