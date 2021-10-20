World Wowed by Canadian Couple Who Moved Entire House Across the Water

A Canadian couple has left the world in disbelief after moving their entire house across from an island

Daniele Penney and Kirk Lovell found houses priced high in North America and decided to buy a house that was going to be demolished and moved it instead

The couple opted to go for a 100-year-old house as they negotiated with the old owners and Daniele said it has "character"

A Canadian couple is a hit around the world after moving their house across a section the ocean. According to various media reports, the family decided to move their beautiful house to a different location.

Identified as Daniele Penney and her partner Kirk Lovell, the duo knew that affording a house in North America would demand huge amounts of money. Therefore they decided to uproot the entire structure and float it across the water.

Business Insider says Penney and Lovell wanted to buy a house in Newfoundland in the town of McIvers but when they heard a couple was about to demolish their 100-year-old structure, they decided to negotiate an affordable deal.

A brave Canadian couple took risks by moving a house across the water.

Source: UGC

Canadian couple moves house across the ocean

It is reported that the lovely couple decided to entice the owners to settle for a fair deal and the rest is history.

Penney explained the move and said the house had a special character in it and that is why they decided to go for it.

At the same time, News Chant reported that Lovell said he wanted to see if the house could be able to be floated across the water. Lovell is quoted as saying this is something that was done back in the 60s and there was no technology back then.

In a video going viral on various platforms, the house can be seen surrounded by boats that helped to ensure the process was a smooth one.

