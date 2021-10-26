A video has been shared by popular tweep @kulanicool, showing a middle-aged man pulling off some hectic dance moves

He contorts his body in various ways to show off his dancing skills and a lively crowd cheers him on

After the video was shared on social media, it's attracting big attention with thousands of views

Popular tweep @kulanicool has shared yet another video on his popular Twitter page that has Mzansi in stitches. The video shows a middle-aged man busting some hectic dance moves while an amused crowd cheers him on.

In the video, you can see the clearly inebriated man at a sports bar, showing amazing flexibility as he contorts parts of his body to flaunt his killer dance moves. He twists his legs and feet to the upbeat music and moves his mid-section like it isn't connected to his body.

The crowd around him fully enjoy the show as they cheer and laugh and some even stare in shock. But one thing is for sure, the dance enthusiast is giving the crowd an entertaining time and he looks like he's enjoying every minute of the attention.

In just a day, the video has received close over 6 000 likes and people from around Mzansi share their views on the man's killer moves.

@MondeTSibisi:

"You don't get drunk after dancing this hard. This music should be banned from all taverns, you become sober just watching."

@sjubanashushuza:

"It reminds me of another place in Giyani back in 2009."

@kg_njabulo:

"I just found out I'm Tsonga, I wont make fun of my roots."

@Ele_Rams:

"Hahaha, I just watched this for the whole hour."

@MaungaClive:

"The flexibility."

@in2rudatweets:

"He’s the best I’ve ever seen."

