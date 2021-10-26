Saffas React, and Share Hilarious, Comments on What, Men Say, That Angers, Women

South Africans have different reactions to different situations when they encounter the opposite gender and ladies are sharing what makes them upset

Briefly News conducted a short survey on social media and the ladies are now airing their comments on what hurts them when said by men

Some say a man who lies is a turn-off and some say men don’t really respect single mothers and we select a few reactions from the post

South Africans are sharing their reactions relating to what men say that makes women angry. According to a poll conducted by Briefly News on Facebook, it seems there’s a lot of things leading women to go angry.

From silly statements when men meet women for the first time to social media chats, local peeps are sharing different remarks and Briefly News selects a number of interesting comments.

Some folks are angered by lies and some say they are angered by a man who tries to calm them down when they are upset.

South Africans are reacting to a social media poll. Image: @GinelleSebola/JuNior/SimzNxoyi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Ginelle Sebola said:

“As a woman you're supposed to...”

Simz Nxoyi said:

"Okay I'm sorry ke let's just move on from that please"... That time I'm really angry and I wanna scream my lungs out.”

Khutso King said:

“When a man lies and I know that he is lying and I keep asking him the same question in different ways n he gives me different answers.. Chaaaiii heaven no go enter oooo.”

Briz PC said:

“This bashing of single mothers, it makes my blood boils. If you don't find a single mother attractive just don't date them and stop writing nonsense about them....NB: I'm no single mother before you start bashing me."

Ju Nior said:

“Seems like you hate everything we say. From now on..I will unfriend all the ladies. Simply say u don't want us to say anything.”

Amanda Maseko said:

“Telling me to calm down when I'm fuming and angry.”

Rebecca Thutloa said:

“You look so beautiful how come you don't have a man.”

Ncebakazi Khaba said:

"Ndicela ukukubona" I'm sure every woman get upset by this phrase.”

Source: Briefly.co.za